(This is the first in a two-part series)
Excitement built as we anticipated going to the Judsonia Legion Hut Park to celebrate yet another birthday of our great nation.
At daylight, we began picking okra to complete early to enable us to bathe and dress in our Sunday best to go to the annual Fourth of July picnic.
It was usual for Lester Humphries, my favorite uncle, to drive around the Providence community in his ton-and-a-half cattle truck to pick up residents that had no running vehicle. One year, more than 20 excited people patiently waited for a farmer to unharness his team and join the group. Daddy had banged on the cab roof and asked his brother to stop so he could climb the barbed wire fence to urge the farmer to come with us to celebrate our independence.
During WWII, every person who gave themselves to military service was given extreme respect.
Families with members in the military proudly displayed a Blue Star Service Flag in their most prominent window for the world to see. Sadly, a Gold Star replaced it when a soldier died to protect our freedom.
When we heard the national anthem, Americans stood, saluted by placing their hand over their heart and often cried tears of pride in their country and its military. That blessing was enhanced since the goal of every American was to win the war, something that has not happened since 1945.
When Kate Smith sang “God Bless America”, hearts swelled in the breasts of every true American.
In the Legion Hut, we sang the national anthem followed by special recognition of servicemen that survived WWII with prayers for the families of those that gave their lives for our freedom. As they were introduced a resume of their service was recited. The crowd loudly cheered each one. Some servicemen chose to avoid the Picnic due to their fervent desire to forget everything about WWII.
All through the day, some sort of entertainment, including gospel singing, provided respite from the heat and a chair to rest upon. County Judge Floyd Bradberry, a promoter of gospel sings held in the court room, was usually the master of ceremonies.
Although being tongue-tied limited his volume, Daddy has a deep bass voice and fervently loved gospel singings.
Along with the county fair, the Judsonia Picnic was a great opportunity to visit with friends that we had no frequent contact with considering that we had no telephone.
Mother prepared a great picnic lunch. We spread an old quilt under a tree and enjoyed her fried chicken, potato salad, deviled eggs and chocolate cake. To increase variety, it was normal for a neighbor to inquire about swapping certain foods.
Usually. we worked on the farm from sunup to sundown leaving little time to visit with those outside of our family. The only time to see our friends was at church or at the store in Providence. With all of the present culture’s distractions, I appreciate those that regularly attend worship today even more.
