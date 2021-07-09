The recent Fourth of July celebration reminds me of celebrating in 1953. The Judsonia Fourth of July activities were not only about U.S. independence but it was a celebration of the almost complete rebuilding of residences and businesses that were destroyed by the March 21, 1952, super-tornado. Reports indicate that almost 10 percent of the population was killed. Downtown was devastated, as were countless homes.
The celebration began with a parade down Highway 67 as it passed through downtown. On that very hot day, a great number of folks turned out to watch parade participants proudly wave American flags as they walked and rode by curbs.
A highlight was the entry by Truman Baker Chevrolet Co. of the first Corvette that I remember. It was decked out with pretty girls and patriotic bunting. As it moved at walking speed, it overheated and was pulled out to cool down. Apparently, Corvettes were designed for much greater speed.
Some of the downtown businesses that built back after the tornado were: Hearn’s Grocery, Bartell’s, White County Record, Farmers and Merchants Bank, McInturff Service Station, McAdams Barber Shop, a beauty shop, Wood Grocery and the pool hall,
The merchants association initiated a unique business building program. For each dollar of merchandise the patron received one “Auction Buck.” The customers accumulated their bucks to bid on items of merchandise that were given away. The Saturday afternoon auction in the Legion Hut was well attended. Patrons were able to bid on a large variety of merchandise.
One Saturday, Mr. Bartell rushed into the bank dismayed that the regular “auctioneer” had not arrived. He prevailed upon me to replace him. That proved to be a pleasant experience that was often repeated.
Most items drew spirited bidding until I displayed a rolling pin. No bidders. The auction continued until all but it sold. I waved it to the crowd asking, “What am I bid for this Husband Persuader?” Immediately, multiple bids resulted in its sale to a very small, aged lady that shook it at her husband, creating much laughter. Later, she advised that he constructed a wall display captioned "Husband Persuader” much to the delight of her family and friends.
In the Legion Hut, we sang the national anthem and recited the Pledge of Allegiance followed by special recognition of servicemen that survived WWII with prayers for the families of those who gave their lives for our freedom. As they were introduced, a resume of their service was recited. The crowd loudly cheered each one. Like my brother, Earl, some servicemen chose to avoid the Picnic due to their fervent desire to forget everything about WWII.
All through the day, some sort of entertainment including gospel singers provided respite from the heat and a chair to rest upon. County Judge Floyd Bradberry, a promoter of gospel singing conventions held in the courtroom, was usually the master of ceremonies.
Along with the White County Fair, the Judsonia Picnic was a great opportunity to visit with friends with which we had no regular contact considering that most of rural White County had no telephones. The heat was abated somewhat by multiple trees, snow cones and a circular swing.
The swing was powered by a mule that pulled it round-and-round. When the mule slowed down from exhaustion, the owner replaced the mule with a rested mule. At a nickel per ride, my quarter was soon dissipated. Waiting impatiently for it to stop, everyone tried to gain the outside of each three-person seat because it moved at the top speed.
Along with the county fair, the Judsonia Picnic was a great opportunity to visit with friends whom we had no contact with considering that we had not telephone.
Lemonade was sold for a nickel from a 30-gallon wood barrel by the chamber of commerce led by Daddy’s WWI Army buddy, Loren Wagner. Later in the day, Daddy joked with him by accusing him of beginning the day with one dozen lemons then adding water until the lemon taste was gone.
For those who could not afford lemonade, similar barrels of water were placed about the park. A wooden spigot delivered cold, then cool, then warm water to satisfy the thirsty. Most everyone drank from tin cups that were attached by a 3-foot-long string.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.