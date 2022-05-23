Reared on a 40-acre farm in the Providence Community of Judsonia, most farm work was done bent over or crawling on the ground. Income-producing crops all required a high degree of hand labor.
Strawberries usually produced the most cash to pay the mortgage. Setting strawberry plants was the first step toward cultivating strawberries. Daddy plowed and leveled an 18-inch-wide row of soil.
The new plants were obtained by bending over or crawling on the cold March ground while digging plants from row edges in ready-to-harvest patches. Dirt and excess foliage was removed from one plant at a time. The plants were bundled into batches of 25. Cash income was supplemented by selling excess plants to Waller Plant Co. in Judsonia.
Mother dropped a plant every 24 inches. Wielding a sharp hoe with an 18-inch handle, I remained bent over while setting 300-foot-plus long rows. After playing basketball all winter, my legs were in great shape. At least I thought so until I tried to get out of bed.
The plants soon grew runners with a baby plant at the end. As the seasons progressed, the new plants filled the row. making it necessary to bend over to pull grass and weeds by hand.
Fourteen months after setting the new plants, harvest time arrived. As illustrated, we bent over and crawled on the ground to pick the luscious red fruit. We stirred the vines to locate red berries. We examined it to determine if it was totally red. If not, it was left to ripen. If it had a rotten spot, it was discarded.
Beginning before sunup, the goal of most pickers was to earn $5 by gathering 100-plus quarts by 2 p.m. Only a few reached that goal. Not me. To permit children to pick, school was dismissed before the beginning of strawberry harvest. I looked forward to “Berry-Pickin'” to earn wages to invest in new clothing, shoes and a bicycle ordered from the Mongomery-Ward catalog. Later, I earned enough to buy a saddle, followed by a bicycle propelled by a Whizzer motor.
Cotton was gathered by bending over to pick it from short stalks from bolls with sharp burrs that created scar tissue of cuticles. The goal that I rarely achieved was to earn $4 by picking 200 pounds in one day. Mother instructed us to clean the cotton of burrs and leaves before putting it in our sack. Our neighbor, Roy Bell, could “get” over 300 pounds. Picking one row, I could not keep up with Mr. Bell as he picked two. He opined that the gin's job was to clean it so he taught me how “get ” over 200 pounds by putting burrs and leaves in my sack.
Imagine the heat as we harvested cucumbers during the hot months of June, July and August. We bent over to search the cucumber vines for every available one.
After two days, missing one resulted in a huge yellow discard. A 20-pound bucket full was carried up to 200 feet to be dumped into a large container for transport to the Atkins Pickle Co. grading station at the Providence store. The smaller ones brought the highest price per pound.
We picked three or four times each week. Since I could find no one dimwitted enough to work in those conditions, at age 16, I picked our crop by myself after helping Daddy and Mother pick okra. Since it is a first cousin to cotton, okra was reasonably easy to cultivate.
The harvest season started with us bending over to pick okra from the still-growing plants. Later, picking became the most effortless farm work as the plants grew tall enough to remain upright while snapping the okra off and placing up to 10 pounds of it in a bucket harnessed to the front of our bodies. Full buckets were emptied into larger containers. Some complained of itching. We prevented that by wearing long sleeves and gloves even in the hottest weather.
Squash was widely grown in the community after I went to work because of its weight, picking it was the most grueling. We grew purple hull and black-eyed peas for our own consumption, with surplus bartered for staple foods at the store. While they were green, we bent over as we selected the “ripe” pods. After they dried in the field, we picked them much like cotton. The dry pods had to be removed, resulting in shell pieces and chaff remaining with the good peas.
On a windy day, I stood on top of the barn roof to pour peas into a No. 3 wash tub on the ground. A stiff wind cleaned away the chaff and hulls.
One year, we contracted with a buyer to grow 1 acre of “snap” green beans. We harvested them bent over. We always grew tomatoes in our garden, but one year we contracted to grow 1 acre of “green-wraps” which were green tomatoes that were nearly ripe. We bent over to set plants in the field, to remove excess prunes and to tie the plants to stakes to keep the fruit from the ground. Bending over, we harvested one-by-one by looking at its bottom. If it was light green, it was ready to pick then wrap in tissue before packing them in 20-pound boxes to prepare them to ship to a distant supermarket. To the shoppers' delight, the tomato ripened while in transit.
When potatoes matured, Daddy plowed them up with a middle-buster. While bending over, we dug through the dirt with our hands to extract the potatoes. placing about 20 pounds in a bucket. When the bucket was full, we dumped the potatoes onto a ground slide pulled by a team of horses. The horses strained to pull the loaded slide to a well-drained spot where the potatoes were stored by “hilling them out” for future consumption. During the winter, excess over our needs was extracted from the hill to be sold or bartered to the store. A “hill” consisted of a narrow pile of potatoes that was covered with straw for insulation and to prevent wet dirt from compromising the potatoes.
When peanuts matured, Daddy plowed them up with a middle-buster. Bending over, we grasped the vine, shook the dirt from the hulls then threaded the vine over a 6-foot post to dry. One post probably held about 250 vines.
After they dried, we hauled the vines in a wagon and placed them in the barn loft. On cold, rainy Saturdays, we picked the nuts from the vines, which were food for the livestock.
Peanuts were stored in rat-proof containers until needed. Mother kept a pan of parched peanuts on top of the warming oven of the wood-burning kitchen range. Constantly, we enjoyed cracking and eating the nuts while tossing the hulls into the wood box behind the range.
After Mother’s extensive garden was planted with a variety of vegetables, crabgrass had to be removed, much of the time, by bending over to extract the grass from around the tender plants by hand. As various vegetables matured, we bent over to harvest them.
Picking up rocks from the cultivable fields was a never-ending winter chore. As the ground froze and thawed, small rocks percolated to the surface. Daddy would assign me a specific field. I harnessed the horses to a ground slide with a 3-foot sideboard.
I bent over to pick up the rocks. I threw them against that sideboard from distances up to 20 feet. Most of the rocks stayed on the slide. When I accumulated a large number of rocks, the horses would strain to pull the slide to a ravine into which I unloaded. Those rock piles remain until this day.
As illustrated, most of farming in the '40s was bent over, my motivation to not farm.
