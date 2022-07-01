Excitement built as we anticipated going to the Judsonia Legion Hut Park to celebrate yet another birthday of our great nation.
It was usual for Lester Humphries, my favorite uncle, to drive around the Providence community in his ton-and-a-half cattle truck to pick up residents who had no running vehicle. One year, more than 20 excited people patiently waited for a farmer to unharness his team and join the group. Daddy banged on the cab roof and asked his brother to stop so he could climb the barbed wire fence to urge the farmer to celebrate our independence.
In the Legion Hut, we sang the national anthem followed by special recognition of servicemen who survived WWII, with prayers for the families of those that gave their lives for our freedom. As they were introduced, a resume of their service was recited. The crowd loudly cheered each one. Some servicemen chose to avoid the picnic due to their fervent desire to forget everything about WWII.
All through the day, some sort of entertainment, including gospel singers, provided respite from the heat and a chair to rest upon. County Judge Floyd Bradberry, a promoter of gospel singing conventions held in the courtroom, was usually the master of ceremonies.
Although being tongue-tied limited his volume, Daddy has a deep bass voice and fervently loved gospel singings.
Along with the White County Fair, the Judsonia Picnic was a great opportunity to visit with friends whom we had no contact with considering that we had no telephone.
At daylight, we began picking okra to complete early to enable us to bathe and dress in our Sunday best to go to the annual Fourth of July picnic.
Mother prepared a great picnic lunch. We spread an old quilt under a tree and enjoyed her fried chicken, potato salad, deviled eggs and chocolate cake. To increase variety, it was normal for a neighbor to inquire about swapping certain foods.
Usually. we worked on the farm from sunup to sundown, leaving little time to visit with those outside of our family. The only time to see our friends was at church or Providence store. With all of the present worlds distractions, I appreciate those that regularly attend worship today even more.
The heat was abated somewhat by multiple trees, snow cones and circular swing. The swing was powered by a mule that pulled it round-and-round. The the mule slowed down from exhaustion, the owner replaced the mule with a rested mule. At a nickel per ride, my quarter was soon dissipated. Waiting impatiently for it to stop, everyone tried to gain the outside of each three-person seat because it moved at the top speed.
Lemonade was sold for a nickel from a 30-gallon wood barrel by the Chamber of Commerce led by Daddy’s WWI Army buddy, Loren Wagner. Later in the day, Daddy joked with him by accusing him of beginning the day with one dozen lemons then adding water until the lemon taste was gone. For those who could not afford lemonade, similar barrels of water were placed about the park. A wooden spigot delivered cold, then cool, then warm water to satisfy thirsty picnickers. Most everyone drank from tin cups that were attached by a 3-foot long string.
To this eager student of American history, campaign speeches by politicians who were “stumping” for election delivered loud and fiery oratory from a literal 3-foot lightning-damaged stump that the Judsonia leaders had required the logger to retain.
During WWII, it seemed that they were always introduced by County Judge Barney Hartsell (1943-46) or County Judge Floyd Bradberry (1947-56).
Since Arkansas was a one-party state, winning the Democrat primary was tantamount to election.
One fascinating politician was Sidney McMath. He came upon the Arkansas political scene as a leader of the “G.I. revolt” in Hot Springs and Garland County. His first office was as prosecuting attorney. He prosecuted the pro-gambling, pro-gangster 20-year political boss Leo McLaughlin, who was acquitted.
As a candidate for governor, in 1948, McMath delivered an inspiring speech from the Judsonia Fourth of July picnic stump. The G.I.’s who survived WW2 cheered loudly following each declaration of what was wrong with Arkansas and how he would fix it. He was elected.
Listening to the charismatic oratory of U.S. Sen. John L. McClelland (1942-77) for 30 minutes was a thrill. Daddy said that the senator could “hold a crowd in the palm of his hand.” Later in his tenure, although I opposed him and supported David Pryor, I found that to be true, especially the year that he defeated eventual Sen. Pryor by devastating him in their televised debate.
It was interesting to listen to our own Wilbur D. Mills. Serving as county judge for 1935-39, when he was first elected to the U S House of Representatives, where he served from 1939-77. Serving as the longtime chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, he became the second-most powerful man in Washington exceeded only by the then-president.
Most fascinating to a teenage farm boy was following him through the large crowd to watch him connect with every person who greeted him. He had the uncanny ability to remember details about a voter after only a brief encounter many years before.
Many other notable politicians campaigned from that famous stump. The voters listened intently, primarily because that was their best opportunity to hear them speak and answer questions. The question-and-answer session caused waiting politicians to chaff at being delayed.
