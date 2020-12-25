Gutsy V6 twin-turbo all the rage

If you are not impressed by the sleek looking new Genesis and its powerful engine, keep in mind it has been named a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute and garnered a Superior rating in crash prevention.
In an era where SUVs are predominant, the luxury sport sedan category has some big names vying for consumer attention, and that is where newcomer Genesis finds itself competing with BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Lexus.
While it lacks the name recognition, the Genesis is gaining ground since breaking away from parent company Hyundai, although some similarities carried over.
Pros: refined styling, powerful engines and elegant interiors.
Cons: cramped rear seat, lacks cargo space and some plastics remain.
The Genesis’ second year of production carries with it a value statement few sedans can claim in this segment. Bottom line, it delivers more car than rivals at a lesser price.
Three turbocharged trim levels are offered: 2.0-liter, 2.0-liter with six-speed manual and 3.3-liter twin turbo V6 mated with rear- or all-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic transmission is available for all but the manual trim.
Adrenaline-seeking consumers will want the powerful V6 since it delivers thrust few can match.
Standard, Elite, Prestige and Sport trim levels are available with base prices ranging from $36,000 to the high $40s.
Slight pedal pressure brought immediate thrust on our Prestige V6 powerhouse tester. With 365 horsepower, there was no lag when the twin turbos came to life. Sport-tuned suspension holds the road with sticky 19-inch Michelin paws while a throaty exhaust note brings the message home.
Our independent testing recorded a 4.9-second time in the dead stop to 60 mph sprint. Even with its high-performance, we were able to record combined 21 miles per gallon, one better than EPA testing.
A walkaround reveals German-inspired quarter panels with contemporary door handles and a standout netted grille sharing a Lincoln look.
We were impressed with the interior appointments although the steering wheel controls are tiny. Leather seating is quilted for an elegant look and a suede headliner tops it off. The driver has a 16-way adjustable bucket seat while the passenger has half that. Both are heated and ventilated.
Back seat passengers do not enjoy the same comfort, however, with cramped legroom.
Aluminum trim panels are good-looking, and the tilt/telescoping steering wheel adjusts to give the driver a clear shot at instrument panel readings.
While high-end Genesis models tuck the infotainment display screen into the dashboard, the G70 does not and the result is a protruding screen that cheapens an otherwise stylish cabin.
Easy-to-reach adjustable drive mode switches are located to the left of the gear shift handle and allow the driver to select between Eco, Comfort, Sport and Custom settings.
There is a good amount of tech equipment standard on the G70 and we think this is a big plus for the mid-priced Sport sedan. A forward collision avoidance system with pedestrian detection, blind spot and rear cross traffic warnings, adaptive cruise, lane keeping assist and driver attention warning all make great sense.
2020 Genesis G70 Prestige
Engine: 3.3-liter twin turbo V6, 365 horsepower, 376 lb.-ft. torque.
EPA rated mileage: 17 city, 26 highway, 20 combined.
Assembled: Ulsan, Korea. U.S./Canadian parts content, 5 percent; major source of foreign parts content, Korea, 85 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission, Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Genesis G70 as a Top Safety Pick and gave the Genesis a ‘Good” rating, its best, for moderate and small overlap frontal offset, side impact, rollover protection and a “Good” rating for seatbelts and head restraint for their whiplash protection in a rear crash, also Superior and Advanced rating respectively in front crash protection vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had not rated the Genesis G70 as of this writing.
Warranty: 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain; 3-year/36,000 complimentary maintenance.
