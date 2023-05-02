The Brandon Cain Family with Cain Farms in Griffithville has been named the 2023 White County Farm Family of the Year by the 76th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program.
Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:
To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;
To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and
To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.
Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year includes efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.
Other county winners included:
North Arkansas – Clint and Lana Roth; Roth Farms, Stuttgart
South Arkansas – Matthew and Casey Green; M and C Green Farm Partnership, Stuttgart
Baxter – Tony and Susan Chamberlain, Steve and Jennifer Ellison, Jordan Ellison; Faraway Vineyard, Gamaliel
Benton – Wes and Laura Evans; Evans Farms, Gentry
Boone – Brian and Tammy Lemon and family; Lemon Farm, Lead Hill
Bradley – Brad and Melissa Harrod; Brad Harrod Farms, Hermitage
Calhoun – Joey Blann; JB Cattle, Hampton
Chicot – Mike Myers, Steven Myers and Eric Myers; Myers Farms, Eudora
Clark – Robert and Kristy Benight; 3B Farms, Okolona
Clay – Brock and Fallon Russell, Piggott
Cleburne – Shaun and Candace Mason; Shaun and Candace Mason Farm, Edgemont
Cleveland – Jason and Debbie Young, Warren
Columbia – Chad and Jamie Daniel; 777 Farms, Magnolia
Conway – John Maus and family; Maus Pecan Farm, Morrilton
Craighead – Jonathan Bobbit/Bobbitt Family; JAB Farms, Lake City
Crawford – Jared, Jessie, Dakota and Hailey Williams; Williams Farms, Mulberry
Crittenden – Bob and Will Gammill; Smokey Alley Farm Partnership, Crawfordsville
Cross – Melvin, Nancy, Rusty and Kalyn Taylor; Melvin Taylor Farms, Wynne
Dallas – Troy and Amberlee Ray; Ray 5 Farm, Carthage
Drew – Stephen and Dustin Day; Stephen and Dustin Day Farms, McGehee
Faulkner – Tucker family; HandD Tucker Farms, Conway
Franklin – Austin Sampley; Sampley Farms, Charleston
Fulton – Derek and Karen Hall family; Lick Creek Cattle, Salem
Garland – Jeff and Traci Britt; Britt Family Farm, Royal
Grant – D.J. and Lisa Ray; Oak Hill Farms, Sheridan
Greene – Randy Gray and Brad Gray families; Gray Farms, Beech Grove
Hempstead – Mark and Judy Anderson; AA Farms, Hope
Hot Spring – Jeremy and Magen Allen; JA Farms, Bismark
Howard – Mark and Sarah Myers, Nashville
Independence – Chad Treadway; Treadway Farms, Magness
Izard – Toby Smith; CT Cattle, Melbourne
Jackson – Bill and Carey Robertson; CWC Farm, Bradford
Jefferson – Kyle and Andrea Sealy; K and A Sealy Farms, White Hall
Johnson – Jeremy and Shirley Hatchett; Hatchett Family Farm, London
Lafayette – Reid and Abby Hays; Hays Farms, Bradley
Lawrence – Fred and Bryan Schmidt; Green Wing Farms, LLC, Walnut Ridge
Lee – Clayton Long; Longshot Farms, Moro
Little River – Tyler Davis family; Tyler Davis Family Farm, Ashdown
Logan – Mark and Rhonda Rhein, Paris
Lonoke – Landon and Todd Pool; Pool Fisheries, Inc., Lonoke
Madison – Kenny and Megan Harris family, Huntsville
Marion – Terry Phillips; Phillips Farm, Everton
Mississippi – The Donner family; Blackwater Farms/Donner Farms, Manila
Monroe – David and Megan Dunn; Dunn’s Fish Farm, Brinkley
Montgomery – Brandon and Heidee Jackson; BHJ Farms, Mount Ida
Nevada – Brandon and Megan Tullis family, Prescott
Newton – Ryan and Cristan Martin; Buckhorn Farms, Deer
Ouachita – Jimmy and Kathy Starr; Ouachita Valley Angus, Camden
Perry – Keith Lawson; Lawson Farms, Houston
Phillips – Stan Lewis; SSR Farms/Lou Lane Farms, Barton
Poinsett – Jeffe Flye and Logan White; White Flye Farms, Weona
Polk – Rodney and Samantha Sellers, Vandervoort
Pope – Keith, April and Blake Holbrook; Holbrook Farms, Atkins
Prairie – Thomas Joe English; English Family Farm Partnership, Des Arc
Pulaski – Doug and Sheree Meyer; Rusty Tractor Vineyards, Little Rock
Randolph – Hardin family; Hardin Farms, Pocahontas
St. Francis – Drew and Kenlee Flowers; Flowers Farms Partnership, Palestine
Saline – Wade Marshall and Deana McKinight families; Salt Box Farm, Benton
Searcy – Sid and Lea Ann Lowrance; Lowrance Farms, Marshall
Sebastian – Tracy and Julie Leonard, Huntington
Sevier – Steven Wagner; De Queen
Sharp – Josh and Sissy Gray; Gray Livestock and Cattle/Joshua 24:15, LLC, Wiliford
Stone – Dayton McCarty family; Dayton McCarty Farm, Mountain View
Union – Casey Wooten and Cindy Wooten, Strong
Van Buren – Adam and Darla McJunkins family; Bar Mc Ranch, Dennard
Washington – Travis, Ashley, Griffin, Owen and Evan Appel; Appel Farms, Elm Springs
Woodruff – Brian and Melissa Alumbaugh, McCrory
Yell – Nick and Jamie Taylor; Rafter T Ranch, Inc., Havana
The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight District Farm Families of the Year, which will be announced June 13. The state Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon, and then represent Arkansas at the Southeastern Expo Farmer of the Year event in Georgia. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farmer of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.