The Arkansas Policy Foundation, a nonprofit, recently ranked White County’s educational market eighth of 75 counties in the state in terms of its tolerance of school choice diversity.
A decade ago, we ranked the Searcy School District one of only nine Arkansas school districts with an “A” letter grade based on student performance on national test scores. Our survey examined 250 districts.
White County’s achievement should be celebrated and seen as an opportunity to advance the local economy.
Education is important because of the link between achievement and income. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis research notes, “In general, those with more education earn higher incomes. The higher income that results from a college degree is sometimes referred to as the “college wage premium,” which “has grown over time.”
School choice is the idea that parents and guardians understand educational needs. The U.S. Department of Education notes there are various forms of choice.
White County’s advantage? It is home to a school-choice market at both the K-12 and university levels.
First, slightly more than half of Arkansas’ counties are home to a public, private or technical college or university. Yet only nine, including White County are home to a public and private university, state Department of Higher Education records show.
These are Arkansas State University-Beebe, a public university; and Harding University, a private school in Searcy. The former has nearly 4,000 full- and part-time students. The latter enrolls nearly 5,000.
Second, White County has a diverse and growing K-12 school-choice market encompassing public, private and home schools.
State Department of Education records show more than 12,000 students enrolled in eight public school districts in the 2020-21 school year. The largest are Searcy and Beebe. Others are Bald Knob, Bradford. Pangburn. Riverview, Rose Bud and White County Central.
There were also 565 White County private school students, Arkansas Nonpublic School Accrediting Association records show. ADE records show the home-school count has nearly doubled in the last decade to an estimated 1,311. A final 2020-21 tally will be released later this year.
There is one additional dimension to consider: most Arkansas public companies are based in a county that tolerates educational diversity. These are in Pulaski, Benton and Washington counties.
In sum, White County’s competitive educational market gives it a potential economic advantage.
Economist Greg Kaza is executive director of the Arkansas Policy Foundation, a Little Rock think tank founded in 1995.
