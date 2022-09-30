‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is written and directed by Peter Farrelly (director of the Best Picture-winning film “Green Book”) based on the autobiographical novel of the the same name written by John “Chickie” Donohue and Joanna Molloy. Based on a true story, Zac Efron (“High School Musical”) stars as Chickie, who wants to support his friends fighting in the Vietnam War by personally bringing them American beer on the battlefield. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie’s life and perspective forever.

About a month ago, Regal movie theaters announced that they were going to be having a special, one-night only “Monday Mystery Movie” event for just $5 where they promised to show an upcoming new release but did not tell anyone what it would be until the movie started playing before us. For weeks, I and other movie fans speculated about what on earth this unknown movie could be. Could it be the upcoming “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion”? Maybe it’s the upcoming horror film “Smile”? A lot of different scenarios ran through my mind about what this movie was.

