‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is written and directed by Peter Farrelly (director of the Best Picture-winning film “Green Book”) based on the autobiographical novel of the the same name written by John “Chickie” Donohue and Joanna Molloy. Based on a true story, Zac Efron (“High School Musical”) stars as Chickie, who wants to support his friends fighting in the Vietnam War by personally bringing them American beer on the battlefield. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie’s life and perspective forever.
About a month ago, Regal movie theaters announced that they were going to be having a special, one-night only “Monday Mystery Movie” event for just $5 where they promised to show an upcoming new release but did not tell anyone what it would be until the movie started playing before us. For weeks, I and other movie fans speculated about what on earth this unknown movie could be. Could it be the upcoming “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion”? Maybe it’s the upcoming horror film “Smile”? A lot of different scenarios ran through my mind about what this movie was.
And as soon as the Apple TV+ logo came on screen, I knew immediately that this was going to be Farrelly’s Efron-starring follow-up to “Green Book.” I’m not going to lie, I groaned a little bit upon realization about what this mystery film was going to be because I had zero anticipation for this movie. Farrelly is not particularly a director I enjoy and the plot of the movie itself seemed very dumb despite it being based on a true story.
However, I was actually surprised when I started to enjoy myself in the theater. Is this movie perfect? No, not by any means. It can be a bit messy and has quite a few flaws, but I really enjoyed watching it. It’s very funny for one and most of the jokes, especially in the first half of the film, land very well, especially for my full-theater audience who busted out laughing just has hard as I did it throughout the film. It’s still as dumb and silly of a plot as I initially thought, but Farrelly and Efron play up these moments to their fullest effect.
As far as anti-Vietnam War films go, it’s not covering anything new and its politics are a bit surface level, but it still gets it’s job done and does a good job getting its message across to the audience. Its message is actually probably less of “war is bad,” although that’s undoubtedly still in it, and more so “politicians are bad and corrupt and they continue to be to this day.”
I think what the film does best in this aspect is how it balances its anti-war message while still being respectful to the troops and veterans who are, or were, actually fighting in the war.
Efron gives it his all in this film and I’d go as far as to say that this is one of the best performances, if not the best, I’ve seen out of him in his entire career. His extremely thick New York accent can come-and-go in certain scenes, but he carries this film as he’s in every single scene throughout the over-two-hour runtime. He’s able to make a character as moronic as someone who would go into the bloody battlefield of the Vietnam War just to deliver beer to his neighbors come off as sympathetic, likable and, most importantly, rootable with just how charismatic he is in this role. It’s not an easy feat to pull off but Efron does it and is easily the best part of the entire movie.
The rest of the cast doesn’t get much to do as they are in very few scenes, but Russell Crowe and Bill Murray do their best with what they’re given, especially Crowe.
This film has to juggle its comedic elements with some very dark imagery and moments within the Vietnam War and I don’t think it does that all that well. I’d give the film credit that it does it better than I was anticipated it to do, but the conflicting tones don’t mesh in the way they should. There’s also a lot of moments that are a bit to melodramatic and manipulative, not to too much of an extreme but they’re still there nonetheless.
