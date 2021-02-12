Grants awarded to El Puente Hispanic Services Center

El Puente Hispanic Services Center was the recipient of four grants during 2020, each for specific programs and services that the center provides, according to Ruth Simpson, executive director.
El Puente is a nonprofit organization that provides services to Spanish speakers in the Searcy area.
Grants included the following:
A $1,500 Giving Tree grant that enables the center to establish a membership system, providing clients with a photo ID card. The project was made possible in part by a grant from the White County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation.
A $750 Youth Advisory Council grant that enables the center to provide tutoring services to Spanish-speaking students in the local school system, helping them with their schoolwork as well as their English language acquisition. The YAC is made up of area high school students who raised funds for the grant, which is funneled through the Arkansas Community Foundation.
A $1,000 Arkansas Delta Endowment for Building Community grant that provided funds for the COVID-19 emergency, directly assisting families who temporarily lost jobs. The mini-grant was provided by the Arkansas Community Foundation.
A $1,500 Catholic Charities of Arkansas grant that provided funds for developing and printing a directory of services in Spanish for families to use to assimilate into the Searcy community. The booklet contains information such as how to locate housing, how to license a car, how to enroll children in the local public schools, what doctors and medical clinics are available that provide reduced price services, which local businesses cater to the Hispanic market, options for internet and television providers, churches that provide Spanish-speaking services, grocery stores that stock food familiar to Hispanics, insurance agencies, local phone service providers, parks, how to establish service with local utility companies, banking options, post office locations and many other services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.