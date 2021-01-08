Nonprofits in White County can go to arcf.org/givingtree beginning Sunday to apply online for grants through the White County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation.
Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 15.
“Since our affiliate was formed in 2001, we’ve awarded $$1,151,486.19 in grants to benefit White County,” said Denice Eaves, executive director. “Our organization has realized the impact of capacity building needs, and program building for non profits and are offering assistance in both areas, as we did last spring.”
This year, the Community Foundation is accepting two different kinds of proposals:
Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Early Literacy grants. Applicants who fit into this focus area should look for the application titled “Early Literacy.” Proposals for Early Literacy should be aimed at increasing local students’ literacy through one or more of five focus areas: 1) parent and community engagement, 2) school readiness, 3) classroom instruction, 4) chronic absence prevention and intervention, or 5) summer learning loss prevention. Emphasis should be on children ages 0 to 8.
Proposals serving all other charitable purposes in White County are eligible for Giving Tree Grants, which typically range from $500-$2,500. Applications for causes other than literacy can be submitted by completing the Giving Tree application.
Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in White County is eligible to apply. Other applicants may be considered if the project has a clear charitable purpose for the public benefit. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a grant making committee from the White County Community Foundation.
“Through local Giving Tree grants, our state’s nonprofit organizations find support as they implement great ideas to improve their communities,” said Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Giving Tree grants are selected by local people in each of our affiliate areas and awarded to local organizations.”
