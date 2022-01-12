Nonprofits in White County can go to arcf.org/givingtree through Feb. 15 to apply online for Giving Tree grants through White County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation.
“Since our affiliate was formed in 2003, we’ve awarded over $280,000 in grants to benefit White County,” said Denice Eaves, executive director. “It’s a pleasure to be able to strengthen this community by supporting important causes like education, health and community development.”
Grants typically range from $500 to $2,000. Requests for all types of grants will be considered, but the foundation is especially interested in awarding grants that address early literacy and food security, according to Eaves.
Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in White County is eligible to apply. Other applicants may be considered if the project has a clear charitable purpose for the public benefit.
Grants are not made to individuals or small businesses. Applications will be reviewed by a grantmaking committee from the White County Community Foundation.
“Funding for the Giving Tree program comes from hundreds of Arkansas donors who support the work of the community foundation through these local grants. Our state’s nonprofit organizations find support as they implement great ideas to improve their communities,” said Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the foundation. “Giving Tree grants are selected by local people in each of our affiliate areas and awarded to local organizations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.