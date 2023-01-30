A researcher at the University of Arkansas has been awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant to help educate and train master’s degree students to fill expected job openings in diverse communities.

Donna L Graham, university professor and director of the School of Human Environmental Sciences in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, has been awarded $222,500. It will be used to recruit underrepresented students with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition or related field into the master’s degree program.

