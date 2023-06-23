The city of Searcy will hold a grand opening for The Courts at Berryhill on Friday to celebrate the completion of the tennis/pickleball courts project.
The event at Berryhill Park will begin at noon with a ribbon cutting, with the First Security Teal Grill, face painting, bounce houses and door prize drawings available at that time. Music and bounce houses will be featured from 3-6 p.m. and a food truck at 6 p.m., followed by Searcy Parks and Recreation's next movie in the park, Disney's "Luca."
