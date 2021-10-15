Latest e-Edition
- Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says
- Len Ingrassia: Retractable hardtop boosts Miata image
- Today in History
- Tommy Centola: Celebrating special occasions with food
- Steve Reeves: A father's love
- Randy Zinn: God knows me
- Angela Ford: How to acquire the fruits of the Spirit, love
- Kenneth Mills: Rebuilding in record time
- Searcy 36-year-old gets 10-year prison sentence in drugged death of 10-year-old
- White County Central School Board challenger ready to "get involved" with sons in first grade, about to start preschool
- Another Searcy restaurant applies for private club permit to serve alcohol
- Zion Climbing Center building declared 'nuisance;' no one representing business attended public hearing
- White County Central board incumbent wants one more year to be involved with building projects
- Searcy School District going week to week with masks after reaching ACHI's 'green' level
- Little Rock teen killed in two-vehicle accident Wednesday in McRae
- Maintaining, replacing sanitation fleet 'long-standing battle,' listed in tax outline at yearly cost of $522,000
- Letter to the Editor: Voting yes preserves Searcy
- County attorney to prepare ordinance on vote centers for White County Quorum Court
