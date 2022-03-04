Global classroom project presented at Harding

Several from Arkansas State University-Beebe presented recently on “Teaching in the Pandemic: Global Collaboration Projects Via Canvas” at the 10th annual Faculty Technology Showcase at Harding University.
The session highlighted how ASU-Beebe used educational technology during the pandemic to deliver a global experience to students through the Global Classroom Group Project. The project included 67 students from ASU-Beebe and 67 students from El Salvador, as well as five instructors from ASU-Beebe, five instructors from UNICAES in Santa Ana, El Salvador, and one instructor from Colegio Lamatepec in Santa Tecla, El Salvador.
Using remote technology, student groups examined and analyzed various factors driving the migration from Central America, such as history, education and economics, as well as sociological and psychological factors.
Eddie Supratman, assistant professor of world history and comparative religion, directed the Global Classroom Group Project and led the presentation. He has been teaching in higher education for more than 18 years. For the past eight years, he has taught world history and comparative religion courses at ASU-Beebe and is an adjunct instructor for College of Bible and Ministry courses at Harding University.
For the past four years, he has led international field trips to El Salvador and Taiwan. Supratman is also a past presenter at Harding University’s Technology Showcase, the Arkansas Community Colleges Conference and the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development.
Stephanie Ungerank presented on her assistance with the project as the director of instructional design/distance learning at ASU-Beebe. In her position, she uses interactive and virtual technology to design, develop and facilitate face-to-face, online, internet-assisted courses and video conferencing.
Korey Davis is an instructor of psychology and sociology at ASU-Beebe and spoke about his participation in the project. He graduated from Arkansas Tech University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sociology. He has taught psychology and sociology at ASU-Beebe since fall 2019.
Margaret Lowry was the student speaker for the presentation. She is pursuing an Associate of Science in health sciences degree and is working toward a career in nursing. She is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa international honors society and is interested in traveling and art.
