‘Glass Onion” is a sequel to the 2019 whodunnit hit “Knives Out” once again written and directed by Rian Johnson. Daniel Craig returns as the renowned detective Benoit Blanc as he gets invited to a trip to Greece alongside a tightknit group of rich and powerful friends. When one of them turns up dead, Detective Blanc must once again peel back the layers of another complex mystery.
Whodunnits are my favorite genre of film. They are the most engaging type of films and I always have the most fun while watching them. “Knives Out” was my favorite of 2019, a year that was already filled to the brim with fantastic additions to cinema, and has become a movie that I watch every single year.
Needless to say, the sequel to that film has been one of my most anticipated movies pretty much ever since I finished watching the first one in that theater almost exactly three years ago. I, admittedly, had set way too high expectations for this movie and going in was very nervous that I might have overhyped myself on it.
Yet somehow “Glass Onion” found a way to exceed my already ridiculously high expectations for it. Johnson clearly knows what he’s doing and has quickly become a master of the genre.
With the previous film, he was able to do what he always does and subvert expectations of the genre to make the 2019 whodunnit story feel exciting and fresh, but he takes that to a completely other level here. He completely bends, flips, folds and shatters the entire genre with how he has chosen to tell this extremely engaging story, and it’s incredible to see unfold before me, layer after layer.
I view “Knives Out” as a perfect film, but this film is even more shocking, twisty, engaging and hilarious than the last. I had my theories and thought I had an idea about what was going to happen here before going in based on the first trailer for the film that was released by Netflix months ago, but man, was I completely wrong on pretty much any plot point.
Even while watching the film, I had no idea what was going to be around the next corner. which had me on a chokehold at the edge of my eat. Johnson is extremely clever and witty in his writing; it’s why he got an Oscar nomination for the first film and its why he deserves it once again for this masterpiece.
Johnson knows the genre better than anyone other than probably Agatha Christie herself and even then, they may even be on the same level. He clearly loves writing and making these types of films and that translates right on the screen. It was probably just as much as a blast making this movie for him as it will be for audiences to experience it, whether at home on Netflix or in the theater for Thanksgiving.
He is taking clear inspiration from the 1973 whodunnit “The Last of Sheila” written by Anthony Perkins and Stephen Sondheim, one of my favorite whodunnits ever. He loves this genre just as much as I do, and it makes me love this movie even more because of it.
This mystery is so clever, unlike anything I’ve seen before. The title, based on the Beatles song, really comes into play has each layer of this whodunnit onion gets peeled as the film goes on. Each reveal is so well done and Johnson knows exactly when to reveal what and when to focus on something in particular.
There are a lot of great callbacks in this film that Johnson uses so cleverly. Moments that I initially thought were small, quirky character moments come into play later on that made me look back and question everything I saw previously. Johnson is an absolute genius.
Back in the summer of 2021, I remember going on Twitter and seeing the cast announcements for this sequel one day at a time and I kept getting even more excited after every single one because this really is a stacked cast. Netflix gave Johnson a lot of money to make this and even in the cast alone you can see the money well spent. Every single person in this ensemble from Kathyn Hahn’s (“Wandavision”) Claire Debella, a politician running for Senate, to Dave Bautista’s Duke Cody, an Andrew Tate-type of Twitch influencer, to Edward Norton’s Miles Bron, an Elon Musk billionaire type, gives it their all, and Johnson does a great job giving every character, even the ones with smaller roles, something to do to make them stand out.
But the two in the cast that really stand out are Janelle Monae Robinson and, of course, our favorite detective Craig. Craig has quickly really gotten ahold of this character and truly understands it in just the second film more so than he ever did with James Bond (and he was already fantastic as Bond). He is clearly having fun with this character and that comes off clear as day.
As for Monae, she is the heart and emotional center of this story and she delivers a fantastic performance. I have been a fan of hers for awhile now but this is truly the best performance of her career. It’s a complex role that takes a turn halfway through and she pulls off this switch flawlessly.
“Glass Onion” is a triumph of a whodunnit sequel that I personally can’t wait to watch over and over again. It also just makes me excited for the next “Knives Out” film and makes me want 10 more of these because I frankly can’t get enough.
“Glass Onion” comes to select theaters for one week only starting Nov. 23 before arriving on Netflix one month later on Dec. 23, but I highly recommend seeing it in a theater if you can because the experience of laughing and gasping with an audience is unmatched.
