The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas received two Giving Tree grant awards from the White County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.
CAPCA Education Coordinator Kelley Klein wrote the early literacy grant in hopes of bridging the summer learning loss gap for our Head Start children.
“This grant will provide LitCamp at Home PreK Packs for all returning Head Start students,” Klein said.
CAPCA received a second Giving Tree grant award to assist with the cost of doing facility appraisals in White County in hopes of expanding access to early childhood education in the area.
“This would not be possible without the support of White County Community Foundation,” Klein said.
White County Community Foundation Executive Director Denice Eaves presented the first check to CAPCA governing board member and White County Judge Michael Lincoln and Searcy Head Start Center Manager Rochelle Trice at the Searcy Head Start Center.
Eaves and White County Community Foundation board member Debbie Elgen presented the second check to Dr. Brandy Dillin, CAPCA governing board member and Beebe Head Start Center Manager Martha Farmer at the Beebe Head Start Center.
CAPCA is a community action agency that provides human and social services through area partnerships and state, area and federally funded programs. The Head Start program promotes school readiness to eligible children and families through high-quality, comprehensive early childhood services in education, health, nutrition, mental, social and cognitive development.
“It is through the support of our community partners such as the Arkansas Community Foundation that we best serve our community,” CAPCA Executive Director Jennifer Welter said. “We are deeply grateful for the support of the Community Foundation, as we work together for the betterment of our neighbors.”
