The Bald Knob VFW Post 10007, 3012 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, will hold a hot dog lunch Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The organization is offering the lunch in exchange for a donation of two canned food items per person.
“We are raising food for veterans in need,” said Bill Morton with the VFW. “Our goal is to raise 6,000 cans of food.”
Attendees at the event will include White County Veteran-Community Partnership founder and President Paul J. Hill, Rex Moore with the Veterans Benefit Center and Doug Gentry with the White County Veterans Service Office.
The VFW also started up bingo again at the Pleasant Plains Community Center. Bingo will be held Fridays at 6 p.m.
