Fully Involved Junior Firefighter Challenge

Ramsey Stamps, a fourth-grader at Southwest Middle School, sprays a firehose Friday during the Fully Involved Junior Firefighter Challenge. "All of the fourth-graders here at Southwest Middle School have participated," Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan said. "We got all the kids at Harding Academy and also both Riverview elementary campuses in Judsonia and Kensett. What the goal here is, this will be like a qualifier. The top five boys and the top five girls from each school will go and compete for their school at Get Down Downtown on Saturday, Sept. 24th. We will be set up adjacent to the Spring Park stage at the park and we will have it set up again. The school with the fasted combined time will get to take home a traveling trophy. The local firefighter union and area businesses have helped us put all of this together. Conway Fire Department actually lent us the gear. They do something extremely similar to us to do a pilot program and by next year, we'll try to purchase equipment for ourselves."

 Greg Geary/newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.