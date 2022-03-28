Fresh Apple Pie Filling
8 to 12 apples (Granny Smith, McIntosh) washed, cored, peeling, sliced into eighths or cubed
1/2 cup granulated sugar (use more if you prefer a sweeter filling)
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Directions: In a large bowl, toss together the ingredients. Pour into prepared 9-inch pastry crust. Dot 1/4 cup sliced cold butter over the pie. Place pastry crust on top. Cut slits to vent. Place pie on cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Turn down the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until crust is golden brown.
Simple Perfect Pie Crust
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup unsalted butter cold and cut into cubes
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar (optional)
1/2 cup ice cold water
Directions: Combine dry ingredients by pulsing a few times in the food processor or use a whisk, then cut in cold butter or vegetable shortening. Slowly drizzle water into flour mixture. When dough comes together in a ball, place on plastic wrap. Form into a disc to help with rolling out the dough after refrigeration. Completely cover the dough with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Then cut disc in half, turn onto floured surface and roll to desired shape.
Cut the dough and roll into balls for hand-baked pies. Roll the dough out to 2 inches larger than the pie dish. If your pie pan is deep dished, you will need to accommodate for that by using more dough. Bake by following your pie recipe.
Vegan Option Vegetable Shortening
No food processor? No problem. Just use either 2 table knives, 1 fork, 1 pastry cutter or grate the butter into the dry mixture.
Tip: Butter or shortening should be the size of an English pea before adding the water.
Tip No. 2: You may need more or less water depending on the humidity and/or altitude.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
