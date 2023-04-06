The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock will host its eighth annual Parkinson’s Symposium on April 16.
The Sunday afternoon forum is aimed at Parkinson’s patients, their caregivers and family members, and health-care professionals, as well as anyone interested in learning about Parkinson’s disease, treatment options and research initiatives.
The event is free and runs from 1-3 p.m. in the 12th floor auditorium of the Jackson T. Stephens Neurosciences and Spine Institute on the UAMS campus, but can also be attended virtually through Zoom.
Topics to be addressed include cognitive changes associated with the disease, Parkinson’s disease and exercise, a demonstration of how music can help Parkinson’s patients, legal and estate planning, and the advantages of being treated for Parkinson’s in multidisciplinary facilities.
