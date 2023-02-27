Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield will offer Take Good Care: Mental Health First Aid classes around the state free of charge.
Participants do not need to be Arkansas Blue Cross members. Classes will be taught by instructors with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, providing certification through the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.
“As we enter our 75th year of serving Arkansans, we have a goal of providing this important training to at least 750 people statewide,” Arkansas Blue Cross President and Chief Executive Officer Curtis Barnett said. “We believe knowing mental health first aid is as important as knowing CPR and can save lives.”
Through the Mental Health First Aid certification course, participants will learn how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.
“The availability of Mental Health First Aid training through this initiative will address the immediate need to equip a large number of individuals in how to recognize the signs and symptoms of poor mental health and provide early intervention,” said Mellie Bridewell, president and founder of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership. “Individuals completing MHFA training can act as ‘gatekeepers’ in their communities to assist those needing mental health intervention. The more of these gatekeepers we have in place, the healthier our communities can become and the more lives we can save.”
Participants seeking certification will complete two hours of online pre-work, followed by a six-hour, in-person class. Lunch will be provided. Classes will be offered each month, through September, in Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Hot Springs, Texarkana, Jonesboro, Fayetteville, Rogers and Fort Smith. More classes will be added in the coming weeks in additional communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.