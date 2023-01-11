The Literacy Council of White County will host a free documentary screening of “The Truth About Reading: The Invisible Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight” on Friday.
The screening will be held at Harding University in the Heritage Center Founders Room, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the film starting at 6:30 p.m.
