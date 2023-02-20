The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will offer several opportunities for online and on-site counseling services for small businesses in March. Participants will learn about starting and growing a small business at workshops held in several counties.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing and profitability.
Scheduled sessions with ASBTDC consultants are:
- Tuesday, March 7, an online class, “Retaining Employees Through Benefits” will be held online from 11 a.m.-noon.
- Tuesday, March 14, Robert Bahn, an ASBTDC business consultant, will lead an online class, “How to Protect Your Business with Trademarks,” from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Thursday, March 16, a counseling session will be led by ASBTDC Director Laura Miller at the Spring River Innovation Hub located at 7 East Cherokee Village Mall from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Friday, March 17, Miller will lead a class, “Start Your Small Business Now,” at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce located at 409 Vine St., from 10 a.m.-noon. Also that day, counseling will be offered from 1-3 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 21, Miller will lead a class, “Start Your Small Business Now,” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State campus, located at 309 University Loop. Also that day, counseling will be offered from 1-3 p.m.
There is no charge for the training event or counseling sessions, but registration is required. For more information or to register. call (870) 972-3517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.