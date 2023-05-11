Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center will present multi-award-winning duo Dailey and Vincent on June 30 at 7:30 p.m.
This duo has performed on stages across the country, including Carnegie Hall and Ryman Auditorium. Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent are Grand Ole Opry stars and multi-award winners.
"We are excited about bringing back Dailey and Vincent to Fowler Center," said Dallas Martinez, director of the Fowler Center. "They always put on a great show that the whole family can enjoy. It will be an amazing experience for our summer audience, so make sure you get your tickets before they sell out."
The duo, backed by a "world-class band of award-winning musicians," has received critical acclaim for their music in addition to their nationally broadcasted weekly television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show,” on Circle and RFD-TV. Their series has featured guest artists including Vince Gill, the Oak Ridge Boys, Diamond Rio and Tanya Tucker.
Regarded among the most reputable entertainers in American music, Dailey and Vincent’s sound is a concoction of traditional country, gospel and bluegrass combined by the vocal blends of Dailey's tenor and Vincent's reedy harmonies.
The pair has earned three Grammy nominations and won four Dove Awards. They have won 13 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, including Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Gospel Recorded Performer of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year. They were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.
Tickets to the show are $20 and $30. For more information, call (870) 972-ASU1 or visit AState.edu/tickets.
