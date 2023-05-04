The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is hosting the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend this weekend in Emmitsburg, My.
This year’s national tribute honors 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.
Each firefighter’s name is being inscribed on a bronze plaque and will become a permanent part of the national memorial in honor of their sacrifices. The honorees include the following Arkansas firefighters:
Engineer Cory Collins, 32, of the city of Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, who passed away Aug. 21, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.
Assistant Chief Dennis Graham, 69, of the Southridge Fire Department, who passed away March 1, 2017. Graham responded to two calls on Feb. 28, 2017, and had a severe headache upon returning home. He collapsed while attempting to take himself to the hospital. He was transported to the hospital where he later died due to complications of a stroke.
Fire Marshal Jerry Robinson, 56, of the North Little Rock Fire Department, who passed away June 5, 2022 due to complications of malignant neoplasm, deemed by the state of Arkansas to be in the line of duty.
Fire Chief Everette Watson, 58, of the Calvert Township Volunteer Fire Department, who passed away Oct. 27, 2022 while participating in the fire department’s bimonthly training drill and left to pick up supplies at another station. While at the second station, he suffered a medical emergency. Life-saving efforts were performed, and he died due to a heart attack.
Events are being held for the families and fire departments of honored firefighters through the weekend. According to the organization, “the weekend is a time for sharing, healing and commemorating each firefighter’s commitment to public duty.”
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas is scheduled to address the thousands of attendees at a service Sunday where NFFF will present each family with an American flag that has flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge and a rose. The NFFF will live stream both events on the NFFF’s firehero.org as well as on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Those not attending events in person are asked by the NFFF to pay tribute to this year’s honored firefighters by participating in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters held through Sunday by lighting their homes, businesses, landmarks or fire departments with red lights. In addition, the American flag will be lowered to half-staff on all federal buildings Sunday. The public is also encouraged to lower their American flags that day to “recognize the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
