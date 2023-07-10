Four Arkansas Gin Creek Poets took awards in the annual National Federation of State Poetry Societies competition for 2023 held online.
Alyssa Darby won first place in the Alabama State Poetry Society Award for her poem titled “Divergent.” Darby also won a seventh honorable mention in the Massachusetts State Poetry Society Award.
John McPherson won second place in the Poets Northwest Award for his poem “Sorry, Petula. You Can’t Go There Anymore,” first honorable mention in the Social Critique Poetry Award for his poem “Frankl’sGift” and fifth honorable mention in the WyoPoets Award for his poem “A Date to Remember.”
In youth divisions, Alyssa’s son, Shawn Darby, won second honorable mention for his poem in Poetry in the Classroom Award, grades 3-5; and Joe Boone won fifth honorable mention for his poem in Student Award, grades 9-12.
Gin Creek members meet on the second Thursday of every month at the Simmons First Bank on Main Street in Searcy.
