Dr. R. Lloyd Black, former pastor of the Cabot Church of God of Prophecy, recently published a new book titled “God’s Directed Paths.”
According to Black, the book depicts the four common paths that many Christian workers travel during the course of their lives; namely, the paths of suffering, searching, serving and sifting.
He states that he made his discovery of these strategic paths while doing a five-year ancestry search.
“It was sobering,” he said, “to views the pathways my ancestors had traveled before me. But what was more insightful, I discovered that I had walked along similar paths during my six decades of church work.”
Black received his doctorate degree from Luther Rice Seminary in Atlanta. He completed his undergraduate and graduate work at Arkansas State University and University of Central Arkansas. He earlier taught a number of years in the Arkansas public school system.
“As a youngster, I still recall those long dusty trips from Woodruff County to the old Dr. Rodgers Medical facilities where I was treated for rheumatic fever,” Black said. “As a teenager, I picked berries every spring at Bald Knob. I was offered my first job right out of high school at Yarnell’s Ice Cream. My wife and I were later married in Beebe and spent our honeymoon there in the old Anderson Motel. My grandparents were all involved in church work in White County. My grandfather planted a small rural church in Garner. Mom was born in Higginson. Now, so many of my family members have filled the gravesites throughout the county.”
Black stated that his early years in and around Searcy were formative and helped to direct his life.
“My longtime relationship with White County enabled me to develop my philosophy of life and to shape my theology of service for others,” he said. Rev. Black and his wife, Pat, are presently pastoring a church in Danville.
The book is being offered by Amazon and is published by Trilogy Publishers Inc., a subsidiary of TBN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.