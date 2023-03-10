The Oasis Film and Digital Media Fest will be held April 21-22 and feature a film by a former Bald Knob resident.
Jordan Wayne Long, originally from Bald Knob and now living and working in Los Angeles, is a performance artist and director who co-created the production company HCT Media. His film, titled “Squirrel,” will have a full screening with question and answer April 22 at 7 p.m.
The festival was created as a celebration of film and the art of film-making in the NEA region, as well as across Arkansas. It will feature short films in two categories (General and Express yourself), Creative Media workshops (info will be released on oasisfest.org at a later date) and a series of featured speakers.
Other featured speakers include actor Cody Bush, Creative Director and 3D Animator Robby Meyers, actor, writer and producer Tara Perry along with voice actor and improvisor Croix Provence, award-winning film director Hunter West, screenwriter and senior producer Corey Womack and actor, acting coach and author Ramona Yancy.
