The Oasis Film and Digital Media Fest will be held April 21-22 and feature a film by a former Bald Knob resident.

Jordan Wayne Long, originally from Bald Knob and now living and working in Los Angeles, is a performance artist and director who co-created the production company HCT Media. His film, titled “Squirrel,” will have a full screening with question and answer April 22 at 7 p.m.

