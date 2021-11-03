The Harding University American Studies Institute will feature Mike Huckabee, the 44th governor of Arkansas, as part of its distinguished lecture series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.
Huckabee originally spoke on campus in 2001 in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. During his lecture, he will share the changes he has seen in the last two decades and what he has learned through his own path in politics.
Huckabee was governor of Arkansas from 1996-2007 and a candidate for president in 2008 and 2016, finishing second in the Republican primary in 2008. He has also been named as one of the “Public Officials of the Year” by Governing magazine, one of the “five best governors in America” by Time magazine, one of Outdoor Life magazine’s “25 Most Influential People” for conservation and “Man of the Year” by the American Sportfishing Association in 1997.
Currently, Huckabee is the host of the weekend TV show “Huckabee” on TBN as well as a Fox News contributor, New York Times best-selling author of 14 books and a frequent speaker for corporate, civic and non-profit groups all over the world. His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is running for Arkansas governor next year.
For more information, visit harding.edu/asi, or call (501) 279-4497.
