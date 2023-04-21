Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, April 13
Phillip Ray Whitmore Jr., 30, of Beebe and Symone Schari Allen, 29, of Beebe
Llogan Brandt Jones, 33, of Searcy and Jordan Heath Fortune, 26, of Searcy
Friday, April 14
Scotty Wayne Sloan, 52, of Searcy and Jennifer Annette Sloan, 53, of Searcy
Timothy Michael Walker, 71, of Beebe and Robbie Lynn Desen, 65, of Searcy
Monday, April 17
Allen Owen Lee Fike, 27, of Beebe and Kathy Michelle McCain, 22, of Beebe
Tuesday, April 18
Robert Andrew Solar, 23, of Searcy and Dylan Wayne Napier, 21, of Searcy
Colby Michael Hinckley, 21, of Searcy and Emma Grace Steil, 22, of Searcy
Christopher Blake Rogers, 36, of Beebe and Lauren Nichole Morgenster, 34, of Beebe
Kyle Reece Pasley, 37, of Searcy and Morgan Leah Newton, 33, of Searcy
