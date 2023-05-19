Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, May 3
Randy Kevin Jones, 60, of McRae and Patricia Marie Kennedy, 66, of McRae
Dakota Joseph Ungerbuehle, 23, of Searcy and Anna Caroline Swann, 21, of Jonesboro
Brandon Michael Wirt, 38, of Searcy and Emily Annette Biggs, 22, of Searcy
James Martin Lohnes Jr., 53, of Searcy and Staci Ann Hinson, 30, of Searcy
Johnny Darrell Weaver, 52, of Bald Knob and Carolyn Lavonne Regan, 43, of Bald Knob
Jason Travis McCoy, 48, of Beebe and Sabrina Kay Musick, 43, of Beebe
Thursday, May 4
Logan James Brown, 21, of Judsonia and Kristi Denise Baker, 20, of Searcy
Greer Scott Tenery, 22, of North Richland and Megan Brooke Sledge, 22, of Searcy
Carson Thomas Simpson, 18, of Searcy and Kimberlee Flanessa Helen, 19, of Searcy
Friday, May 5
Bryn Chalcroft, 65, of Beebe and Haley Elizabeth Henderson, 30, of Austin
Andres Alvin Garcia, 43, of Searcy and Savannah Marie Pollard, 29, of Searcy
Monday, May 8
Nolan Austin Tidwell, 20, of Searcy and Adaleetha Marie Ouimet, 20, of Searcy
Wagner Gabriel Valdez Alvarez, 22, of Searcy and Rose Suzanne Kuhn, 22, of Madison, Ala.
Joel David Thompson, 72, of Kensett and Evelyn Tactacan Manuel, 57, of Kensett
Silvestre Jose Campos, 22, of Beebe and Shasmecka Lea Hutschenreu, 19, of Beebe
Bradley Keeth Lowe, 22, of Higginson and Kristin Grace Walker, 21, of Searcy
Tuesday, May 9
Bryce Anthony Neal, 27, of BEebe and Michaela Diane Ellen Farmer, 27, of Beebe
James Franklin Mitchell, 47, of Bald Knob and Meagan Amanda Taylor, 36, of Searcy
Steven Paul Noland, 19, of McRae and Veronica Joyce Rainwater, 21, of Lonoke
Wednesday, May 10
Dillin Wayne Bell, 29, of Beebe and Leandra Mae Irwin, 29, of Beebe
David Bryon Morris, 79, of Memphis, Tenn., and Colleen Catherine Jenson, 70, of Romance
Buford Eugene Kemp Jr., 47, of Bald Knob and Stevie Lauren Hastings, 35, of Widener
Jeremi Doyle Hollabaugh, 21, of Beebe and Morgan Rose Powell, 20, of Beebe
Andrew David Weaver, 21, of Beebe and Lauren Elizabeth Knott, 21, of Beebe
Earl Roger Newby Jr., 53, of McRae and Lisa Marie Holland, 42, of McRae
Thursday, May 11
Kaylep Blake Holt, 25, of Judsonia and Jerikah Ahlee Wooten, 24, of Judsonia
Cody Marshall Hibbitts, 28, of Judsonia and Kenli Eileen Schuh, 24, of Clarksville
Friday, May 12
William Vazquez III, 41, of Searcy and Ginger Michelle Mount, 43, of Searcy
Jacob Taggart Layrock, 19, of Searcy and Joni Kaylee Taffar, 23, of Beebe
Philip Keith Barnette, 62, of Judsonia and Melissa Darlene Hoover, 57, of Judsonia
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, May 1
Plaintiff Michael Bargar and defendant Ashley Bargar; married March 26, 2022; filed March 2, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dana Jones and defendant Michael Jones; married Aug. 15, 1998; filed March 3, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tandy Kilpatrick and defendant Timothy Baker; married March 3, 2022; filed March 17, 2023; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Matthew Matlock and defendant Skylar Matlock; married March 27, 2021; filed March 22, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
