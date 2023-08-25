Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Aug. 10
William Carter Fitzgerald, 61, of Denison, Texas, and Karen Renee Davis, 58, of Denison, Texas
Friday, Aug. 11
Quentin Chiraux, 23, of Searcy and Taylor Nicole Bible, 22, of Searcy
Ryan Lynn Usery, 25, of Higginson and Kharley Jane Middleton, 21, of Higginson
Dustin Lee Jones, 25, of Beebe and Madison Marie Eagle, 22, of Beebe
Mark Anthony Avery Jr., 27, of Searcy and Jazmun Dianne Moody, 22, of Searcy
Monday, Aug. 14
Michael Wayne Woolsey, 50, of Romance and Candi Lynn Powell, 51, of Romance
Grayson Lain Oliver Sherwood, 20, of Searcy and Grayson Danielle Passmore, 19, of Searcy
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Caleb Storm Hurt, 24, of Beebe and Charlotte Minnette Miller, 20, of Beebe
Kevin Andrew Crouch, 37, of Searcy and Sondra Gail Crouch, 34, of Searcy
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Johnathon Keith Crossen, 34, of Kensett and Julie Elizabeth Brooke Colliins, 31, of Kensett
Thursday, Aug. 17
Jeremy Michael Bennett-Cohen, 29, of Bald Knob and Britney Nicole McLaughlin, 32, of Searcy
Kenneth Latrail McElroy, 46, of Searcy and Stacey Lynn Plourde, 40, of Searcy
Friday, Aug. 18
James Edward Starkey, 72, of Beebe and Donna Marie Starkey, 55, of Beebe
Andrew Lane Whitlow, 27, of Searcy and Lauren Marie Tucker, 30, of Searcy
Landon Scott Watson, 23, of Judsonia and Elizabeth Kay Miller, 21, of Judsonia
Matthew Hayden Neal, 19, of Searcy and Taylor Eileen Brackins, 19, of Searcy
Monday, Aug. 21
Jesus Alejandro Garcia Card, 23, of Searcy and Sarah Gabrielle Fields, 23, of Searcy
Ashley Miranda Kuykendal, 20, of Beebe and Sarona Abigail Sauvao, 22, of Beebe
Bryant Nathaniel Tryon, 28, of Searcy and Brenda Jean Kelsey, 23, of Searcy
Daniel David Hernandez, 37, of Pangburn and Faith Nichole Smith, 35, of Pangburn
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Raymond Eugene Reynolds, 51, of Searcy and Vanessa Shirline Reynolds, 45, of Searcy
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Daniel Dewayne Wise, 36, of Searcy and Tiffani Anne Smith, 36, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Plaintiff Mario Hofheinz and defendant Monica Hofheinz; married Aug. 10, 2002; filed June 2, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Beth Whitt and defendant Billy Whitt; married Oct. 7, 2017; filed June 2, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Alesha Conway and defendant Kevin Conway; married Aug. 16, 2014; filed June 7, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Gary Melton and defendant Eva Melton; married Jan. 1, 2022; filed June 19, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ryan Hendricks and defendant Kena Hendricks; married April 12, 2014; filed June 22, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jennifer Floyd and defendant Charles Floyd; married May 7, 2005; filed June 27, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
