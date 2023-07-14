Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Monday, July 3
Jonathon Darren McCulley, 29, of Searcy and Maryann Nicole Heisler, 26, of Searcy
Dustin Ryan Chalou, 36, of Kensett and Sabrina Nicole Benjamin, 33, of Kensett
Triston Wade Rigsby, 24, of Judsonia and Elizabeth Caroline Garnett, 24, of Searcy
Wednesday, July 5
Blake Andrew Haut, 24, of Bradford and Soraya Rose Gifford, 20, of Griffithville
Richard Steven Williams, 45, of Searcy and Jannette Marie Franklin, 40, of Searcy
Tommy Carl Holt Jr., 52, of Searcy and Sarah Leeann Davis, 33, of Searcy
Mackie Joe Smith Jr., 55, of Bald Knob and Mary Ann Herman, 58, of Bald Knob
Jimmy Leroy Mandrell, 63, of Judsonia and Christy Ray Wilson, 49, of Judsonia
Devin Austin Campbell, 29, of Beebe and Tabitha Angela Frazier, 30, of Beebe
Robert Gerald Graddy, 51, of Bradford and Krista Leeann McMaster, 47, of Bradford
Thursday, July 6
Nicolas Alan Ladd, 23, of Searcy and Americus Alexis Grace Stapp, 21, of Searcy
Monday, July 10
David Edward Milliken Jr., 33, of Bradford and Destany Deashley Willis, 29, of Bradford
Tuesday, July 11
Johnny Andrew Browning, 74, of McCrory and Wilma Lea James, 71, of Kensett
Bryan Jeffery Poe, 35, of Searcy and Shavon Burley, 33, of Searcy
Henry Lee Overton, 69, of North Little Rock and Gladys Mae Curley, 61, of North Little Rock
Lance Brady Langston, 45, of Searcy and Kristen Elaine Whitsett, 42, of Searcy
Brett Michael Jones, 23, of Judsonia and Sierra Faith Perkins, 23, of Judsonia
Thursday, July 13
Hunter Nicholas Warden, 22, of Searcy and Lizzie Carol Belew, 20, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, July 3
Plaintiff Davis Clarke and defendant Janice Clarke of White County; married Aug. 19, 1994; filed Jan. 27, 2023; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Heath Clyatt and defendant Kaylee Clyatt; married Jan. 21, 2012; filed Feb. 10, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Levinna Myers and defendant Michael Myers of White County; married Oct. 15, 1993; filed July 22, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cody Fason and defendant Tesla Fason; married Oct. 18, 2013; filed May 19, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sharee Knapp and defendant Scott Phillips; married Aug. 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amy Miller and defendant Kevin Miller; married Nov. 14, 2013; filed July 5, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lester Larkin and defendant Tina Larkin; married Dec. 10, 2014; filed Nov. 4, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tori Ferguson and defendant Robert Ferguson; married Jan. 21, 2012; filed Nov. 15, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
