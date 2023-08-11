Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Aug. 3
Jacob Aaron Watson, 43, of Letona and Tina Rena Beaver, 54, of Letona
Friday, Aug. 4
Philip Lee Eickmeyer, 45, of Beebe and Jennifer Dionna Harper, 45, of Beebe
Dustin Allen Langley, 47, of Pangburn and Shannon Leann Groce, 48, of Cabot
Gary Lynn Phyllips, 33, of Bald Knob and Holly Nicole O’Neill, 36, of Des Arc
Marcus Riley Branton, 21, of Cabot and Julia Elizabeth Carrell, 21, of Cabot
Christopher Dakota Stewart, 21, of El Paso and Erica Mae Owens, 20, of El Paso
Tyler Lawson Highfill, 28, of Searcy and Heather Elizabeth Miller, 33, of Searcy
Adam Marshall Barber, 29, of Beebe and Taylor Alyssa Hoofman, 30, of Beebe
David Joshua Geldien, 27, of Beebe and Melissa Jordan Lentz, 26, of Beebe
Monday, Aug. 7
Blaze Michael McNeill, 20, of Kingwood, Texas, and Amanda Ellen Mead, 20, of Edgar Springs, Mo.
Ronald Deron Green Jr., 25, of Beebe and Halie Madison Royal, 23, of Beebe
Tuesday, Aug. 8
William Earl Criswell, 66, of Searcy and Robin Renee Greene, 63, of Searcy
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Johnathon Robert Allen Cox, 27, of Searcy and Michaela Briane Hodges, 28, of Searcy
John Ellis Cureton, 38, of Pangburn and Laura Jacqueline Brown, 40, of Pangburn
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Plaintiff Timothy Huggins and defendant Cheryl Huggins; married May 14, 2022; filed April 21, 2023; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ethan Gibson and defendant Skyler Shafer; married April 26, 2016; filed April 24, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Misty Vanhouten and defendant Arlin Vanhouten; married March 27, 2010; filed May 1, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Debra Thompson and defendant Robert Thompson; married April 14, 1984; filed March 2, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Megan Moser and defendant Johnny Moser; married Feb. 28, 2020; filed May 3, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dwain Nokes and defendant Tifani Nokes of White County; married Feb. 18, 2019; filed May 11, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Chloe Stewart and defendant Adam Moore; married May 16, 2021; filed May 12, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Hayden Langston and defendant Alexis Everett; married June 19, 2020; filed May 15, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Bargar and defendant Tara Bargar; married April 6, 2023; filed May 16, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
