Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, May 25
Hunter Dale Naramore, 25, of Beebe and Emily Grace Watkins, 26, of Beebe
Wyatt Ames Forkner, 21, of Searcy and Mary Katheryn Asencio, 22, of Springdale
Justin Ray Coley, 42, of McRae and Amber Nicole Mahoney, 37, of McRae
Friday, May 26
Derion Dewayne Coleman, 26, of Bald Knob and Tyra Shakon Ward, 25, of Bald Knob
Jakes Alexander Pollard, 32, of Searcy and Sandra Kay Lamb, 43, of Searcy
Jacob Newton Grady, 21, of Bradford and Grace Elizabeth Goad, 21, of Bradford
Michael Ray Bryant, 52, of Bradford and Barbara Jane Adcock, 42, of Bradford
Paul Nelson Friar, 56, of Searcy and Carrie Joelene Owens, 47, of Searcy
Wednesday, May 31
Lathan Todd Garnett II, 28, of Searcy and Sherlisa Shanta McKay, 25, of Jonesboro
David John Cairns III, 32, of Ward and Samantha Lyn Haut, 24, of Ward
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, June 1
Plaintiff Roy Lyons and defendant Jacqueline Lyons; married Jan. 27, 2013; filed Feb. 6, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Patricia Goff and defendant Randall Goff of White County; married July 4, 2002; filed Aug. 9, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Mariah Daniels and defendant Jeremiah Daniels; married March 12, 2016; filed March 8, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Austin Riley and defendant Kathryn Riley; married May 14, 2005; filed April 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Debra Holloman and defendant Jimmy Hollomon; married Sept. 5, 2020; filed July 8, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Julie Thyberg and defendant Matthew Thyberg; married July 25, 2017; filed Aug. 22, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jessica Ruschenberg and defendant Deven Ruschenberg; married Feb. 14, 2017; filed Sept. 20, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Andrea Smith and defendant John Smith; married Sept. 22, 1989; filed Nov. 3, 2022; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Perryman and defendant Kathy Perryman; married April 28, 1995; filed Nov. 16, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joseph Clemons and defendant Stephanie Clemons; married April 7, 2018; filed Nov. 17, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nancy Davis and defendant Moussa Tienne; married Jan. 28, 2022; filed Dec. 20, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
