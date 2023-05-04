Bankruptcy filings
Barry and Lindsay Simmons, 110 Mount Moriah Drive in McRae, document number 202311218, filed April 21, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Jessica Hall.
Danny Scoggins, 97 Strawberry Road in Bald Knob, document number 202311237, filed April 24, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, April 20
Gabriel Lee Gavin, 31, of Searcy and Hanna Brooke Hill, 24, of Searcy
Brian Wesley Green, 39, of Cabot and Priscilla Jean Waller, 38, of Cabot
Friday, April 21
Joshua James Swindle, 21, of Bald Knob and Micah Lynn Todd, 19, of Judsonia
Jared Chandler Sawrie, 27, of Judsonia and Lilly-Anne Virginia David, 21, of Judsonia
Jeromy Alan Ewing, 38, of Judsonia and Jessica Marie Flores, 31, of Judsonia
Monday, April 24
Scott Paul Reed, 53, of Searcy and Renee Heath Rollins, 58, of Searcy
David Lloyd Reed Bell, 22, of Bald Knob and Jordan Haley Price, 24, of Strawberry
Jonathan Todd Austin, 24, of Searcy and Katie Rose Huddleston, 23, of Searcy
Jimmy Lee Crow III, 21, of Searcy and Elizabeth Mae Fisher, 20, of Searcy
Tuesday, April 25
Alan Troy Curtis Jr., 42, of Beebe and Jennifer Alissa Curtis, 42, of Beebe
Hunter Matthew Bennett, 22, of Garner and Ashley Lynn Hendrickson, 22, of Garner
Wednesday, April 26
Timothy Hunter Connors, 20, of Judsonia and Hannah Matilda Lambert, 20, of Judsonia
Yusef Remus Burkley, 50, of Nesbit, Miss., and Brylee Thomas, 40, of Bartlett, Tenn.
Michael Samuel Smithson, 18, Bald Knob and Scout Ryann Rodgers, 18, of Searcy
Thursday, April 27
Corey Joseph Renwick, 38, of Beebe and Amanda Nicole Pritchard, 38, of Beebe
Friday, April 28
Chad Russell Towns, 43, of Searcy and Safa Hormat Maiwand, 44, of Searcy
Isaac James Roberson, 24, of Beebe ad Maribeth Margaret Harris, 22, of Beebe
Jordan Wayne Hunter Davis, 25, of Beebe and Kathryn Elizabeth Hamilton, 24, of El Paso
Stephen Wade Miller, 37, of Beebe and Jamie Nicole Villatoro, 37, of Beebe
Jared Eugene Polston, 26, of Gassville and Allison Grace Shands, 23, of Gassville
Brandon Lee Swain, 42, of Kensett and Jamie Lashan Byles, 35, of Kensett
Monday, May 1
Ian Forrest Smith, 34, of Bradford and Pamela Kay Wallis, 37, of Shirley
Cory Edward Dennis, 33, of Judsonia and Carrigan Dalee Vejar, 26, of Judsonia
Charles Dillan Wayne Sheph, 21, of Beebe and Allicyn Brooke Smalley, 29, of Beebe
Leroy Bell Jr., 40, of Jonesboro and Tanaisha Ra’Nelle Ross, 42, of Jonesboro
Sherezade Coito-Paz, 23, of Georgetown and Stormy Nychole White, 22, of Georgetown
Gerald Shane Baugh, 33, of Pangburn and Bethany Joann Hobbs, 31, of Pangburn
Tuesday, May 2
Aaron Michael Jolly, 47, of Beebe and Karnilla Anne Schingoethe, 52, of Beebe
Kaelan Henry Wiles, 25, of Searcy and Amalie Reese Harvey, 21, of Searcy
Mellisa Carol-Lynn Matlock, 25, of Cabot and Monica Danielle Castorena, 24, of Cabot
Darren Keith Loyd, 41, of Judsonia and Tiffany Denise Bezzard, 38, of Higginson
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, May 1
Plaintiff Tina Beaver and defendant Randall Beaver; married July 7, 2018; filed Jan. 6, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Thomas Everett and defendant Janis Cowles; married Nov. 5, 2022; filed Jan. 23, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kristin Bundy and defendant Lyndon Bundy; married Dec. 5, 2016; filed Feb. 3, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Emily Hays and defendant Tyler Hays of White County; married May 1, 2010; filed March 5, 2019; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jimmy Covey and defendant Chastity Covey; married March 17, 2007; filed Oct. 27, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jaclyn Masden and defendant Jordan Masden; married Dec. 28, 2019; filed March 16, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Head and defendant Tonya Head; married June 5, 2011; filed May 10, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Wesley Davis and defendant Zeonna Davis; married Nov. 10, 2018; filed July 15, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tabitha Smith and defendant Darnell Smith; married Oct. 31, 2018; filed Oct. 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
