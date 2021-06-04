New Incorporation and LLC filings
Simply Tacos LLC, Brent Alan Morgan, 126 Knollwood Drive in Searcy, filed May 25, 2021.
Frontiers of Freedom Foundation Inc., Brad White, 1903 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed May 26, 2021.
Lance Z Williams Insurance LLC, Lance Zaccary Williams, 504 Wycliffe Drive in Searcy, filed May 26, 2021.
BWW Design & Sales LLC, Jeffrey Fanning, 202 N. Main St. E. in Georgetown, filed May 26, 2021.
Acme Moving & Delivery LLC, Justin Sleeper, 283 Ranchette Village Loop in Searcy, filed May 27, 2021.
The Consignment Gals LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed May 28, 2021.
Aspire Air LLC, Charles Anthony Teferi, 512 S. Hickory St. in Searcy, filed May 28, 2021.
Prestige Worldwide Investments LLC, James Roberson, 1922 S. Benton St. in Searcy, filed May 28, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Steven L. Baker and Deanna L. Baker, 110 Hawk Drive in Romance, document number 202111438, filed May 27, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Doug Lickert.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, May 28
Jason Lee Chatman, 20, of Judsonia and Katelon Storm Vanwinkle, 19, of Judsonia
Larry McCain Walker, 20, of Kensett and Sarah Elizabeth Masters, 20, of Kensett
Tuesday, June 1
Kaleb Michael Hawkins, 25, of Maumelle and Elizabeth Ann Hearn, 25, of Maumelle
Roman Andrew Manley, 30, of McRae and Maggie Jo Flannigon, 24, of McRae
Steven Wayne Bays, 62, of Austin and Tamara Angel Jenkins, 59, of Searcy
Louis Michael Snyder, 55, of Connersville Inc. and Meredith Marie Leverington, 46, of Searcy
Ian Gray Daniel, 40, of Searcy and Brittany Ann Delarosa, 37, of Searcy
Billy Danial Reynolds, 65, of Bald Knob and Gwyndolya Jeanette Hulvey, 65, of Judsonia
Wednesday, June 2
Abner Hicks Sisk Jr., 61, of Searcy and Elizabeth Jane Laird, 54, of Ironton, Mo.
Matthew Steven Brzozowski, 44, of Searcy and Chrystal Gail Stephens, 43, of Searcy
Tracy Deon Rogers, 52, of Bald Knob and Juliann Victoria Solida, 50, of Bald Knob
Jacob Ashton Pettiet, 35, of Searcy and Leah Marie Conway, 35, of Searcy
Thursday, June 3
Michael Eugene Jackson, 41, of Searcy and Shamini Selvamalar Stewart, 33, of Searcy
Samuel Isaiah Hodge, 32, of Searcy and Lisa Danette Stevens, 54, of Searcy
Ronnie David Wendel, 70, of Beebe and Ashley Lynn Beal, 35, of Beebe
Randy Lewis Spears Jr., 28, of Searcy and Kathleena Shurrie Babb, 22, of Searcy
Robert Earl Tripp, 54, of Searcy and Adrian Lashana Duffy, 34, of Searcy
