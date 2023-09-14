Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 7
Kyle Aaron Speagle, 32, of Searcy and Taryn Marie Elizabeth Stubb, 29, of Searcy
Friday, Sept. 8
Zackary Oliver Bookwalter, 23, of Judsonia and Heather Nicole Scates, 23, of Judsonia
Christopher Patrick Pack, 35, of Searcy and Laura Rachel Hill, 35, of Searcy
Donnie Ray Johnson, 25, of McRae and Kalee Cheyenne Griggs, 20, of McRae
John Michael Holt, 46, of Searcy and Tifani Taylor Nokes, 41, of Searcy
Stephen Wayne Lybrand II, 27, of Judsonia and Harmony Grace McKinney, 20, of Judsonia
Michael Wayne Stout, 49, of Searcy and Amanda Lenore Redman, 52, of Letona
John Lucas Dixon, 26, of Searcy and Rachel Beth Crabb, 22, of Beebe
Don Howard Henry, 47, of Beebe and Carrie Lyn Grandfield, 45, of Beebe
Monday, Sept. 11
Boddy Gunter Clause, 30, of Searcy and McKayla Kindel Cline, 24, of Searcy
Wednesday, Sept. 13
James Edward Reed, 68, of Bald Knob and Bobbie Jo Quinn, 55, of Bald Knob
Mason Tyler Brinkley, 21, of Bradford and Ashtyn Marie Knapp, 19, of Bradford
Eric Dean Snowden Jr., 22, of Searcy and Michelle Lenea Free, 42, of Searcy
Easton Jack Reaper, 22, of Searcy and Logan Jan Hite, 23, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, Sept. 1
Plaintiff Lauren Stubblefield and defendant William Stubblefield; married June 11, 2016; filed April 4, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashley Rathbun and defendant Jeremy Rathbun; married May 25, 2002; filed April 7, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Chasity Calaway and defendant Jason Calaway; married Sept. 10, 2016; filed April 18, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amber Bingham and defendant Terrel Bingham; married Oct. 31, 2011; filed April 27, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shannon Wallingsford and defendant Perry Wallingsford; married Feb. 14, 2010; filed April 27, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Christian Pearson and defendant Meghan Pearson; married Sept. 17, 2011; filed May 1, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amanda Neal and defendant Jimmy Neal; married Aug. 12, 2008; filed May 2, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stormy Hampton and defendant Brandon Hampton; married Oct. 27, 2018; filed May 8, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Orr and defendant Tonya Orr; married July 2, 2015; filed May 12, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Woodall and defendant Jerry Woodall; married July 24, 2012; filed May 16, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jennifer Mims and defendant Houston Mims; married April 12, 2018; filed May 16, 2023, alleged cause: indignities.
