Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, June 8
Isaiah Benjamin Wolfe, 21, of Searcy and Heaven Leigh Crowe, 18, of Searcy
Friday, June 9
Tanner Caleb Russell Thomas, 22, of Searcy and Maegan Kaye Pistokache, 22, of Searcy
Drake Heath Miller, 23, of Bald Knob and Riley Paige Sisson, 21, of Bald Knob
Ethan Cole Curtis, 25, of Ward and Madison Rachelle Bradberry, 26, of Searcy
Carter Levi Dunn, 21, of Judsonia and Kyanna Faith Zomant, 23, of Judsonia
Joshua Keith Usrey, 24, of Searcy and Caitlyn Carol Ratton, 24, of Searcy
Monday, June 12
Perry Ramson Robertson Jr., 46, of Searcy and Julie Nicole Gillette, 35, of Searcy
Shaquille Antonio Bailey, 30, of Beebe and Susan Elise Knight, 36, of Beebe
Seth Andrew Morgan, 23, of Searcy and Bailey Grace Holt, 23, of Searcy
Ralph Steven Sears, 58, of Pangburn and Heidi Christine Campbell, 58, of Mabelville
James Edward Johnston, 29, of Crossgar, Northern Ireland, and Moriah Nicholle Yingling, 27, of Judsonia
Colton James Bell, 23, of Jacksonville and Karley Payton Cash, 28, of Beebe
Tuesday, June 13
Jimmy Lee Burton Jr., 54, of Searcy and Stephanie Leeann Alverson, 36, of Searcy
Dustin Joe Williams, 37, of Searcy and Courtney Leeann Gosha, 32, of Judsonia
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Plaintiff Melinda Free and defendant Christian Johnson; married June 10, 2021; filed March 23, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Crystal Taylor and defendant Galen Taylor; married Sept. 24, 2011; filed March 20, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Chapel Shults and defendant Daniel Shults; married Jan. 25, 2016; filed April 10, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Carla Reynolds and defendant Phillip Reynolds; married March 15, 1991; filed April 11, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Converse and defendant Lea Converse; married March 7, 2020; filed April 11, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephen Flamm and defendant Jennifer Flamm; married Nov. 24, 2013; filed April 13, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ethan Hendrix and defendant Anna Cagle; married Sept. 28, 2019; filed April 17, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Annabelle Spencer and defendant Chase Spencer; married Sept. 20, 2018; filed April 18, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Robert Coulter and defendant Stacey Coulter; married June 16, 1989; filed April 20, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.