Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Sept. 1
Jess Allan Fulgham, 44, of Hensley and Stephanie Kay Moya, 44, of Bradford
Stephen Bernard Flamm, 69, of Searcy and Tonda Michele Reeves, 59, of Searcy
Garrett Edward Reed, 26, of Bald Knob and Faythe-Essence Jennings, 22, of Bald Knob
Joseph Lee Hodges, 35, of Searcy and Natasha Joelle Christian, 37, of Searcy
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Tyler Robert Hassen, 29, of Searcy and Amanda Mae Morea, 27, of Searcy
Gregory Wayne Holden, 63, of Searcy and Wanda Lee Williams, 60, of Rose Bud
Justin Scott Bray Jr., 22, of Searcy and Kyndall Taylor Lambert, 19, of Searcy
Jay Benny Person, 41, of Searcy and Erin Danielle Miller, 34, of Searcy
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Timothy Jacob Whatwood, 26, of Bald Knob and Seairra Taylor Marie Zoman, 25, of Bald Knob
Devon Wayne Vanwinkle, 27, of Searcy and Katie Marie Hollis, 27, of Searcy
Thursday, Sept. 7
Jason Michael Stewart, 47, of Higginson and Melissa Lynne Terrell, 47, of Higginson
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, Sept. 1
Plaintiff Dana Lyons and defendant Gregory Lyons; married Aug. 8, 1997; filed Jan. 20, 2023; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Vote and defendant Misty Vote; married Nov. 2, 2021; filed Jan. 25, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Landry Kamden and defendant Carine Kamden; married Oct. 16, 2008; filed June 16, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jennifer Harper and defendant Scott Harper; married May 14, 2011; filed Dec. 21, 2023; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rachel Jones and defendant James Jones of White County; married April 19, 2014; filed June 27, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Molly Bynum and defendant David Bynum; married Feb. 14, 2020; filed July 26, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brandon Defeoure and defendant Kelsey Defoure; married June 18, 2021; filed Oct. 18, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff William Maness and defendant Jenna Maness; married Sept. 13, 2019; filed Oct. 20, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ryan English and defendant Sara English; married Dec. 20, 2012; filed Oct. 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff William Lagrange and defendant Jennifer Lagrange; married June 1, 2013; filed Nov. 10, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shannon Todd and defendant John Todd; married March 17, 2008; filed Nov. 3, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff William Rechart and defendant Tammy Reckart; married Aug. 27, 2002; filed Dec. 22, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Norman Pearson and defendant Ruth Pearson; married May 27, 1995; filed March 3, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Bethany Christopher and defendant Michael Christopher; married June 12, 2021; filed March 20, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Fenn and defendant Donna Fenn; married July 27, 2011; filed March 27, 2023; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for August 2023 are now available online at www.thedailycitizen.com.
