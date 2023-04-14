Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 5:24 am
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, April 6
Michael Paul Bargar, 40, of Judsonia and Tara Lee Davis, 40, of Judsonia
Friday, April 7
Christopher Charles Viescas, 47, of Cabot and Mary Melinda Johnson, 52, of Cabot
Samuel Alan Langston, 25, of Carlisle and Emily Leann Curttsinger, 23, of Carlisle
Tuesday, April 11
Damon Lee Betts, 31, of McRae and Christina Daniele Sturdivant , 23, of McRae
Randy Alan Morris, 50, of Searcy and Amanda Michelle Burns, 52, of Judsonia
Wednesday, April 12
Mark Henry Kolbert Jr., 20, of Romance and Ashira Jamsey Archie, 19, of Romance
Gary Randall Malott, 30, of Searcy and Dakota Cheyenne Davis, 25, of Searcy
Deana Lynn Curry, 47, of Searcy and Tonya Marie Hendrickson, 51, of Searcy
Christopher Aaron Smith, 35, of Pangburn and Maranda Lee Mills, 39, of Pangburn
Thursday, April 13
Charles Lee English, 46, of Bald Knob and Jenney Rebecca Holleman, 50, of Bald Knob
The monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department March 2023 are now available online at www.thedailycitizen.com.
