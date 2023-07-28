Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, July 20
Larry Jacks, 85, of Perryville and Iris Christine Kurck, 74, of Rose Bud
Chase Evan Hale, 23, of Kensett and Morgan Elizabeth Salter, 24, of Kensett
Friday, July 21
Eugene Cleveland Akins, 66, of Searcy and Twyla Patrice Baker, 55, of Searcy
John Philip Glenn, 76, of Judsonia and Rhonda Louise Smith, 63, of Brewton, Ala.
Monday, July 24
Anthony Ryan Dewater, 35, of Searcy and Lindsey Raye Payton, 28, of Searcy
Caleb Matthew Cole, 21, of Richardson, Texas, and Claire Olivia Cullins, 20, of Searcy
Michael Quinn Head, 46, of Searcy and Laneka Vontrice Richardson, 41, of Searcy
Printer Zachary Plumlee, 32, of Ward and Skyla Denae Weeks, 26, of Ward
Tuesday, July 25
Seth Oklon Pearrow, 38, of Bald Knob and Alisha Dawn Hampton, 37, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, July 26
Rex Allen West, 51, of El Paso and Glenda Gayle Gibson, 51, of El Paso
Aden Lee Strickland, 20, of Bald Knob and Myka Elise Looney, 20, of Searcy
Dwain Adam Nokes, 43, of Searcy and Nicole Denise Fraley, 38, of Searcy
Gene Ralph Haymond, 70, of Searcy and Teresa Lynn Saunders, 53, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, July 3
Plaintiff Shirley Pierpont and defendant Donald Pierpont; married Feb. 22, 2018; filed April 12, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Darla Campbell and defendant Dale Campbell; married Feb. 8, 2005; filed April 13, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sabrina Benjamin and defendant Jason Trout; married Feb. 22, 2021; filed April 14, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christian Lucas and defendant Amber Lucas; married Oct. 31, 2017; filed April 17, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Paul Chastain and defendant Jessica Chastain; married June 11, 2016; filed April 21, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Virginia Bennett and defendant Dickey Bennett; married Dec. 27, 1985; filed April 27, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff William Hodges and defendant Barbara Hodges; married Oct. 17, 2010; filed April 28, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Justin Rhew and defendant Teresa Rhew; married Aug. 10, 2017; filed May 9, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Martin and defendant Sara Martin; married March 25, 2017; filed May 15, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Marcy Cochran and defendant James Cochran; married March 10, 2021; filed May 24, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
