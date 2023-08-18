Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Plaintiff Janice Schmittou and defendant Jeremy Powell; married April 30, 2007; filed May 17, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Justin Henderson and defendant Gabriel Henderson; married Oct. 27, 2012; filed May 18, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Leah Moore and defendant Amanda Moore; married May 8, 2021; filed May 22, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dana Joyner and defendant Michael Joyner; married Feb. 23, 2018; filed May 22, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Schou and defendant Rebecca Schou; married May 25, 2002; filed May 31, 2023; alimony was granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melissa Griffith and defendant Jonathan Griffith; married June 11, 1994; filed June 2, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
The monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department July 2023 are now available online at www.thedailycitizen.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.