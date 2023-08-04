Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, July 27
Danial Joe Lane, 36, of Searcy and Reneta Aleasae Glenn, 32, of Searcy
Jonathan David Windle, 24, of Cabot and Jordan Amber Christian Winn, 23, of Beebe
Monday, July 31
James Emmett Bradford, 44, of McRae and Dayna Denise Benton, 45, of McRae
Corbin Douglas Henson, 22, of Bald Knob and Hannah Kaitlyn Hillier, 23, of Searcy
Jeremiah Lamont Rose, 30, of Searcy and Tenisha Rashae Neal, 24, of Searcy
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Bryan Andrew Muhleck, 33, of Bradford and Erica Brooke McCorkle, 33, of Bradford
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Vernon Drue Feagin, 87, of Searcy and Venson Marvin Henderson, 78, of Searcy
Garrett Connor Price, 24, of Searcy and Rachel Ann Clayton, 27, of Camden
JC Mallet, 75, of Searcy and Trina Olivette Walker, 59, of Wynne
Jerry Don Taylor, 62, of Rose Bud and Rose Mary Cross, 62, of Heber Springs
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Plaintiff Lisa Ford and defendant William Ford; married Dec. 30, 1994; filed Jan. 26, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lauren Bean and defendant Austin Bean; married Nov. 13, 2020; filed Feb. 6, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Emily New and defendant Jon New of Pulaski County; married Oct. 20, 2012; filed Sept. 29, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Zack Jones and defendant Evelyn Jones; married Sept. 23, 2018; filed Sept. 15, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Benjamin Bagg and defendant Shelby Bagg; married July 12, 2015; filed March 14, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Chase Philpot and defendant Brittany Philpot; married Feb. 20, 2020; filed April 4, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Killian Bogard Flippo and defendant Leander Flippo; married Oct. 24, 2012; filed April 12, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Richard Gilmore and defendant Ethel Gilmore; married July 31, 1994; filed April 17, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Carrigan Vejar and defendant Jasper Vanwinkle; married March 13, 2020; filed April 18, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
