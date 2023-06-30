Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, June 23
Chandler Morris Stinson, 19, of Searcy and Alma Yadira Aguilar Sandria, 19, of Searcy
Caleb Waylon McKee, 23, of Searcy and Emily Ann Hess, 23, of Searcy
Preston Wayne Durham, 26, of Judsonia and Paige Olivia Brown, 25, of Judsonia
Monday, June 26
Jason Alexander Heitman, 27, of Judsonia and Breanna Rae Roy, 24, of Judsonia
Philip Michael Howell, 26, of Bald Knob and Trystan Hailey Roberts, 22, of Bald Knob
Slade Tanner Montgiomery, 37, of Beebe and Kimberly Anne Killough, 36, of Beebe
Gabriel Alexander Mason, 18, of Searcy and Sarah Elizabeth Kellum, 18, of Searcy
Jeffrey Lee Hamrick, 37, of Ward and Kayla Sheree McPherson, 34, of Ward
Lucian Alexander Woody, 21, of Bald Knob and Brittany Ann Campbell, 18, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, June 27
Jerry Wayne Robertson, 46, of Pangburn and Misty Dawn Karr, 28, of Pangburn
James Matthew Walter, 25, of Houston, Texas, and Sarah Elizabeth Lamb, 23, of Edmond
Grady M. Williams, 82, of Beebe and Glenda Sue Bunyard, 78, of Sherwood
Wednesday, June 28
Mitchell Ryan Hagen, 22, of Beebe and Taylor Christine Foss, 20, of Beebe
The monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department May 2023 are now available online at www.thedailycitizen.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.