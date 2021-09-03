New Incorporation and LLC filings
Wolfsschanze Consulting LLC, Rachel Lynn Martin, 120 Friendship Lane in Beebe, filed Aug. 23, 2021.
Kj’s Market LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Aug. 23, 2021.
Dk-One Haulers LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Aug. 23, 2021.
Danny’s Carriers LLC, Danny Scoggins Sr., 97 Strawberry St. in Bald Knob, filed Aug. 24, 2021.
Salt Engineers & Planners Inc., Clifton Kyle Breckenridge, 204 Oak Church Road in El Paso, filed Aug. 25, 2021.
Tomorrow’s Promise Counseling PLC, Angela Griffith, 110 Fiddle Lane in McRae, filed Aug. 26, 2021.
V&R Properties LLC, John Van Simpson, 224 Ernie Woods Road in Rose Bud, filed Aug. 27, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Sidney M. Marini, 127 Proctor Lane in Romance, document number 202112334, filed Aug. 30, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Aug. 26
Kenedy Kipkogei, 27, of Ward and Sydney Marie Watson, 26, of Ward
Jackie Wayne Tedford, 78, of Austin and Sharon Neal Mears, 77, of Searcy
Chad Aaron Brown, 26, of Bald Knob and Amanda Jo Turney, 28, of Bald Knob
Donald Paul Garringer, 44, of Searcy and Karen Elaine Griggs, 53, of Searcy
Friday, Aug. 27
Daniel Dewayne Fox, 27, of Beebe and Danielle Elizabeth Bobo, 28, of Beebe
Hunter Chase Williams, 19, of Bald Knob and Alannah Danielle Clark, 18, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, Aug. 31
James H. Ray, 51, of Judsonia and Debbie Lynn Ennis, 52, of Judsonia
Wednesday, Sept. 1
James Fredrick Skyles, 44, of Bald Knob and Pamela Ann Malin, 52, of Bald Knob
Thursday, Sept. 2
Lance Colby Black, 33, of Judsonia and Ally Tatum Daugherty, 23, of Judsonia
Clinton Cole McCluskey, 40, of Searcy and Emilee Shay Collins, 34, of Searcy
Christian James Watts, 28, of Lago Vista, Texas and Cassidy Paige Pearrow, 23, of Lago Vista, Texas
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Plaintiff Kaitlyn Flannigon and defendant Billy Flannigon; married Dec. 31, 2015; filed Jan. 27, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sara Barner and defendant Aaron Barner of White County; married April 25, 2007; filed March 3, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Danny Cuellar and defendant Lindsey Cuellar; married March 25, 2017; filed June 9, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kathy Greer and defendant Joseph Giovanni; married Feb. 21, 2016; filed July 13, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Pamela Smith and defendant Charles Smith; married June 1, 2013; filed July 23, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christy Emanuel and defendant Junior Emanuel; married Nov. 3, 2018; filed Sept. 15, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Caitlyn Doherty and defendant Richard Doherty of White County; married July 12, 2014; filed Nov. 10, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Maegan Kyrstofik and defendant Aaron Krystofik; married Sept. 14, 2019; filed Feb. 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cora Saunders and defendant Jason Saunders; married Feb. 18, 2015; filed April 21, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Denton and defendant Leah Denton; married Aug. 27, 1983; filed April 28, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for August 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, fees and type of work.)
Monday, Aug. 2
Adam Reynolds, 149 Jones Drive, $25, new electric
Wesley Carter, 206 Clark Ave., $25, gas line repair
Thursday, Aug. 5
Billy Whitley, 601 Dogwood St., $25, deck remodel
Carl White, 500 Pasco St., $25, replace electric
Friday, Aug. 6
Adam Bowman, 908 W. Center St., $25, bath remodel
Shawn Horton, 908 W. Center St., $25, repair electric
Monday, Aug. 9
Joe Busby, 405 N. Elm. St., $72, remodel
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Thomas Scotwachtel, 200 Campbell St., $79.20, single family remodel
Total fees for August 2021: $301.20
