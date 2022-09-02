New Incorporation and LLC filings
• G3 Business Credit Solutions LLC, William C Graham, 130 Fieldstone in Judsonia, filed Aug. 22, 2022.
• Collins Barbecue LLC, Vikkie Collins, 702 Birch St. in Kensett, filed Aug. 22, 2022.
• Annie & Constance Berry Foundation, Lynn Edward Berry, 136 Proctor Lane in Romance, filed Aug. 22, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
• Dana McGary, 104 Mountain Side Drive in Pangburn, document number 202212334, filed Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Aug. 26
■ Jacob Michael Burgess, 19, of Judsonia and Courtney Cheyenne Croy, 24, of Judsonia
■ Dustin Caleb Jones, 25, of Searcy and Matthew Keith Holder, 29, of Searcy
Monday, Aug. 29
■ Robert Dewayne McLaughlin, 66, of Judsonia and Tammy Kay Warden, 60, of Judsonia
■ Michael Glenn Garrett, 50, of Letona and Tonya Lynn Finnie, 47, of Letona
■ Kelby Lynn Payne, 28, of Pleasant Plains and KC Denette Vaughn, 33, of Pleasant Plains
■ Zacharie Daniel Finneman, 33, of Searcy and Jessica Erin Limke, 35, of Searcy
Tuesday, Aug. 30
■ James Edward Johnson, 75, of Searcy and Emma L. McClendon, 75, of Searcy
Wednesday, Aug. 31
■ Nathan Michael Enix, 28, of Richmond Height and Hallie Ruth Hite, 25, of Searcy
■ Edy Emanuel Mejia-Estrada, 25, of Griffithville and Katelyn Elizabeth Bench, 25, of Griffithville
Thursday, Sept. 1
■ Darian Ray Stribling, 51, of Austin and Crystal Marie Harrison, 42, of Austin
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 1
■ Plaintiff Jessie Bailey and defendant Stacey Bailey; married May 16, 2019; filed Jan. 18, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
■ Plaintiff Andrew Pickens and defendant Allison Pickens; married May 16, 2018; filed Jan. 25, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
■ Plaintiff Tonya Travis and defendant Jerry Graham; married July 7, 2012; filed Jan. 28, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
■ Plaintiff Mark Shier and defendant Amy Shier; married June 5, 1999; filed Aug. 10, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
■ Plaintiff Kelly Vaughan and defendant Sumiko Fukushima; married Jan. 4, 2021; filed Aug. 16, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
■ Plaintiff Eva Wortham and defendant Lonnie Wortham; married May 5, 2013; filed Aug. 17, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
■ Plaintiff Lance Langston and defendant Tara Langston; married April 7, 2012; filed Sept. 7, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
■ Plaintiff Megan Carpenter and defendant Harrison Carpenter; married June 11, 2011; filed Sept. 13, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
■ Plaintiff Elizabeth Taylor and defendant Esteven Mejia; married Jan. 23, 2021; filed Sept. 28, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
