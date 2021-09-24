New Incorporation and LLC filings
Three Strands Ministries, Pat J. Bruno, 105 Rhonda Lane of Rose Bud, filed Sept. 13, 2021.
Brock’s Marine Repair LLC, Damon Brock, 420 Wells Road in Bald Knob, filed Sept. 14, 2021.
JT Equine Services LLC, Jessica J. Knight, 2990 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed Sept. 14, 2021.
Blind Duck Outfitters LLC, Matthew Wayne Vandiver, 307 Arkansas Highway 385 N in Judsonia, filed Sept. 15, 2021.
S&I Enterprises Inc., Naeem A. Choudhary, 1403 Sydney St. in Searcy, filed Sept. 14, 2021.
BGCR Properties LLC, Mark Arthur Moore, 16 Country Club Circle in Searcy, filed 9/15/21.
HSCP LLC, Ben Hollowell, 144 Kohl Dr. in Searcy, filed Sept. 15, 2021.
Sand Dune Group IV LLC, Paul D. Love, 605 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Sept. 16, 2021.
ODH Properties LLC, Mike Doyne Hunnicutt, 2 Blackberry in Searcy, filed Sept. 16, 2021.
J&J Turner Family Farms LLC, Joseph Turner, 6335 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bradford, filed Sept. 16, 2021.
Jaybird Hollow LLC, Lucas Anderson, 191 Cane Creek Road in Beebe, filed Sept. 16, 2021.
Ruby Nails Inc., Olyvia Grace Thomas, 12 Ridge Road in Searcy, filed Sept. 17, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Jason J. Cox, 178 Sunset Drive in Searcy, document number 202112475, filed Sept. 16, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Michelle L. Stephenson, 10 Cathy Drive in Searcy, document number 202112514, filed Sept. 20, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Danyelle J. Walker.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 16
Christopher Shawn Bitner, 44, of Searcy and Olivia Denise Rickard, 46, of Searcy
Friday, Sept. 17
Avery Douglas Strickland, 21, of Bald Knob and Cendra Rose Swingle, 22, of Searcy
David Ray Padgett, 55, of Bald Knob and Rhonda Sue Hughey, 58, of Batesville
Jayce Dylan Cofer, 19, of Searcy and Rosalyn Ann Donham, 19, of Searcy
Monday, Sept. 20
Ryan Chase Gibbons, 51, of Searcy and Audra Lea Robinson, 34, of Searcy
Thomas Michael Turney, 32, of Beebe and Skylar Raeauna Harmon, 23, of Beebe
Jordan Thomas Fitch, 29, of Beebe and Harley Michelle Herbert, 25, of Beebe
Justin Tyrone Coughlin, 35, of Griffithville and Tabatha Daniele Lamb, 31, of Griffithville
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Shawn Douglas Chadwick, 19, of Searcy and Elizabeth Anne Miller, 19, of Searcy
Mihailo Michael Albertson, 71, of Calico Rock and Kathy Jean Taylor, 72, of Searcy
Phillip Bryles Tedford, 27, of Beebe and Lisa Kathryn McDougal, 29, of Beebe
Kevin Brian Malone, 44, of Bradford and Rosjuane Stevens, 39, of Bradford
Parker Kencade Payne, 22, of Beebe and Madyson Rae Wood, 21, of Beebe
Dustin Michael Manke, 26, of Bald Knob and Selena Deshay Kelsey, 17, of Searcy
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Michael Joe Millsaps, 41, of Mount Vernon and Mandy Brooke Harness, 46, of Mount Vernon
