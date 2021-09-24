New Incorporation and LLC filings

Three Strands Ministries, Pat J. Bruno, 105 Rhonda Lane of Rose Bud, filed Sept. 13, 2021.

Brock’s Marine Repair LLC, Damon Brock, 420 Wells Road in Bald Knob, filed Sept. 14, 2021.

JT Equine Services LLC, Jessica J. Knight, 2990 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed Sept. 14, 2021.

Blind Duck Outfitters LLC, Matthew Wayne Vandiver, 307 Arkansas Highway 385 N in Judsonia, filed Sept. 15, 2021.

S&I Enterprises Inc., Naeem A. Choudhary, 1403 Sydney St. in Searcy, filed Sept. 14, 2021.

BGCR Properties LLC, Mark Arthur Moore, 16 Country Club Circle in Searcy, filed 9/15/21.

HSCP LLC, Ben Hollowell, 144 Kohl Dr. in Searcy, filed Sept. 15, 2021.

Sand Dune Group IV LLC, Paul D. Love, 605 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Sept. 16, 2021.

ODH Properties LLC, Mike Doyne Hunnicutt, 2 Blackberry in Searcy, filed Sept. 16, 2021.

J&J Turner Family Farms LLC, Joseph Turner, 6335 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bradford, filed Sept. 16, 2021.

Jaybird Hollow LLC, Lucas Anderson, 191 Cane Creek Road in Beebe, filed Sept. 16, 2021.

Ruby Nails Inc., Olyvia Grace Thomas, 12 Ridge Road in Searcy, filed Sept. 17, 2021.

Bankruptcy filings

Jason J. Cox, 178 Sunset Drive in Searcy, document number 202112475, filed Sept. 16, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Michelle L. Stephenson, 10 Cathy Drive in Searcy, document number 202112514, filed Sept. 20, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Danyelle J. Walker.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Thursday, Sept. 16

Christopher Shawn Bitner, 44, of Searcy and Olivia Denise Rickard, 46, of Searcy

Friday, Sept. 17

Avery Douglas Strickland, 21, of Bald Knob and Cendra Rose Swingle, 22, of Searcy

David Ray Padgett, 55, of Bald Knob and Rhonda Sue Hughey, 58, of Batesville

Jayce Dylan Cofer, 19, of Searcy and Rosalyn Ann Donham, 19, of Searcy

Monday, Sept. 20

Ryan Chase Gibbons, 51, of Searcy and Audra Lea Robinson, 34, of Searcy

Thomas Michael Turney, 32, of Beebe and Skylar Raeauna Harmon, 23, of Beebe

Jordan Thomas Fitch, 29, of Beebe and Harley Michelle Herbert, 25, of Beebe

Justin Tyrone Coughlin, 35, of Griffithville and Tabatha Daniele Lamb, 31, of Griffithville

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Shawn Douglas Chadwick, 19, of Searcy and Elizabeth Anne Miller, 19, of Searcy

Mihailo Michael Albertson, 71, of Calico Rock and Kathy Jean Taylor, 72, of Searcy

Phillip Bryles Tedford, 27, of Beebe and Lisa Kathryn McDougal, 29, of Beebe

Kevin Brian Malone, 44, of Bradford and Rosjuane Stevens, 39, of Bradford

Parker Kencade Payne, 22, of Beebe and Madyson Rae Wood, 21, of Beebe

Dustin Michael Manke, 26, of Bald Knob and Selena Deshay Kelsey, 17, of Searcy

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Michael Joe Millsaps, 41, of Mount Vernon and Mandy Brooke Harness, 46, of Mount Vernon

