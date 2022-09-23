New Incorporation and LLC filings
Circle G Enterprises Limited Liability Company, Cody Ray Guntharp, 2 Baker Drive in Searcy, filed Sept. 12, 2022.
Arts Equipment Repair LLC, Arthur Bernhoft, 2111 Arkansas Highway 31 N. in Beebe, filed Sept. 12, 2022.
H&H Building Solutions LLC, Nikita Marie Hart, 599 Thomas Road in Pangburn, filed Sept. 13, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Kenneth Cummings, 111 Elm St. in McRae, document number 202212519, filed Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 15
Nathaniel Edward Eddy, 25, of El Paso and Hannah Alyssa Joslin, 24, of El Paso
Friday, Sept. 16
Rocky Dean Flowers, 34, of Royal Center, Ind., and Tarah Ann Maus, 36, of Royal Center, Ind.
Joshua Lee Pyle, 34, of Searcy and Abigail Taylor Bisbee, 30, of Searcy
Dalton Patrick Koch, 23, of Searcy and Carli Denae Whitehead, 22, of McCrory
Brenda Taylor Clark, 24, of Beebe and Emily Marie Melton, 22, of Beebe
Dustin Dewayne Manues, 24, of Searcy and Bobbie Holliday Bittle, 21, of Searcy
William Carter Ross Cook, 19, of Searcy and Makenzie Faith McCollum, 18, of Searcy
Tucker Henry Ray Mallett, 33, of Judsonia and Tosha Nicole Stanley, 36, of Judsonia
Landon Chase Tarvin, 26, of Beebe and Ashton Lee Brown, 24, of Beebe
Monday, Sept. 19
Johnathan Tyler Butts, 31, of Bradford and Kendra Chyanne McGough, 24, of Batesville
Phillip Joseph Smith, 31, of Ward and Summer Layne Cronk, 32, of Ward
Addison Michael Bradley, 25, of Searcy and Erica Danielle Bryant, 26, of Searcy
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Justin James Rayburn, 28, of Searcy and Brooke Cherie Pearrow, 28, of Judsonia
Jerbace Crite, 43, of Searcy and Marissa Diane Robinson, 42, of Searcy
Elijah Samuel Steil, 20, of Searcy and Gabriella Elizabeth Langle, 18, of Searcy
Chester Karthen Weathers, 51, of Judsonia and Cynthia A. Jones, 56, of Russell
Anthony Gearld Braim, 34, of Searcy and Bethani Nicole Kamer, 31, of Searcy
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Spencer Darell Hadley, 31, of Judsonia and Vanessa Lynn Valiente, 33, of Judsonia
Briar Daniel Shawn, 25, of Searcy and Kayla Breanne Jones, 25, of Searcy
Ixsael Guillermo Gameros, 21, of Searcy and Jessica Nicole Boozer, 20, of Searcy
Taylor Owen Romero, 26, of Searcy and Stephanie Marie Anderson, 24, of Searcy
Vicente Antonio Aaron, 27, of Searcy and Veronica Kay Hicks, 35, of Searcy
Curtis Lamar McClatchy, 34, of Searcy and Chrystal Jean Neal, 36, of Searcy
Daniel Francisco Parrott, 19, of Searcy and Kalli Alyse Miller, 20, of Searcy
Thursday, Sept. 22
Randy Allen Price, 29, of Judsonia and Rebecca Sue Graetz, 25, of Judsonia
Ilia Kolosov, 34, of Wake Forest, N.C., and Maria Kordit, 32, of Wake Forest, N.C.
Robert Edward Puckett, 33, of Beebe and Amanda Marie Nick, 24, of Beebe
